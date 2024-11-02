Fulton County Did Not Inform Georgia Secretary of State They Would Count Ballots Over the Weekend without GOP Poll Workers Present – State Senators Descend on Fulton County

As reported earlier, the RNC filed a lawsuit on Saturday after four Georgia counties extended their election office hours and decided to accept absentee ballots over the weekend in violation of state law.

Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties are refusing to allow Republican poll watchers in to observe the process, according to the Republican National Committee.

“This is a blatant violation of Georgia law . . . which states ‘all drop boxes shall be closed when the advance voting period ends,’” the Georgia Republican Party said in a statement on Friday. “To make matters worse, the four election office locations are situated in areas of the county that will clearly favor Democrat candidates,”

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said Democrat officials are playing fast and loose with election law.

According to Georgia state senator representing Forsyth County Greg Dolezal, The Fulton County Registration Manager ordered the staff not to allow GOP observers in the building.

“Do not let them in the building. If they want to observe from the parking lot, you can’t stop that but they are not allowed to sit in the building,” the Fulton County Registration Manager said in an email.

Yesterday Fulton County announced they will be opening four locations this weekend to accept absentee ballots. This morning, the Registration Manager ordered the staff not to allow observers in the building. This is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/qL8j8WQSYW — Greg Dolezal (@dolezal4senate) November 2, 2024

Fulton County did not inform the Secretary of State’s office they would be counting ballots all weekend.

According to Greg Dolezal, the Secretary of State’s office sent investigators to all four counties.

“I am in communication with the Secretary of State’s office and my Senate colleagues about this. The Secretary has sent investigators to all four locations and the outside monitoring teams (which were assigned specifically to observe Fulton for prior issues) are also deploying people to each location. Fulton County did not inform the SoS office they would be doing this. I will continue to monitor this situation with my colleagues,” Greg Dolezal said.

I am in communication with the Secretary of State's office and my Senate colleagues about this. The Secretary has sent investigators to all four locations and the outside monitoring teams (which were assigned specifically to observe Fulton for prior issues) are also deploying… — Greg Dolezal (@dolezal4senate) November 2, 2024

Georgia Republican state senators Greg Dolezal, Brandon Beach and Albers descended on Fulton County and were given access to the building.

“I am en route myself to get eyes on the situation as well. Maddening way to spend a Saturday, and Fulton needs to be held accountable for once again making up rules as they go,” Greg Dolezal said.

The GOP is in court seeking an emergency order to sequester the ballots until their appeal is heard.

Update: @BeachforGA and Senator Albers have arrived at a location and been allowed access. I am en route myself to get eyes on the situation as well. Maddening way to spend a Saturday, and Fulton needs to be held accountable for once again making up rules as they go. The GOP is… — Greg Dolezal (@dolezal4senate) November 2, 2024

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.