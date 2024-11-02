Fireworks: Candidate That Survived Communist China Demolishes Jake Sullivan’s Wife In Debate “Go Back to Your $2 Million Home in Portsmouth!” (Video)

Republican Lily Tang Williams is running for Congress in New Hampshire against Democrat Maggie Goodlander. Goodlander is married to Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

Willams survived Mao’s Cultural Revolution in communist China and, as displayed during a debate between the two candidates, has little patience for the empty words of out-of-touch liberal elites.

Williams’ direct style and no-nonsense delivery, borne from facing the brutality of a dictatorship, was apparent during the debate against Goodlander.

When discussing the economy and how to help Americans who have been suffering under Biden-Harris, Goodlander said her approach to tax breaks is not to “hope the results will trickle down to hard-working people.”

Goodlander has tried to seem like “regular-folk” and framed herself as a renter after taking up residency in Nashua, N.H., in order to run for the open congressional seat.

She leaves out the million-dollar home she purchased in 2018 in Portsmouth described by a real estate listing website as a “private oasis.”

Goodlander said, “I take a very different approach. I believe that the middle class deserves a tax cut, and I believe we will do a lot for this country continue this disasterous tax policy.”

Williams was not taking Goodlander’s faux outrage for regular Americans and her cosplay as a struggling middle-class family.

Williams fired back, “You are wealthy!! You’re worth $20-30 million. How do you know about regular people suffering?”

“Do you go to Walmart to go shopping to buy food? I talk to those people!”

“You pretend to be a renting in Nashua a few months ago and move back to run for this open seat with millions of dollars from Washington, D.C. insiders and millions and millions of dollars.”

“I don’t have millions of dollars to run t.v. ads…and you pretend you are poor because ‘rent is so high’

“You couldn’t save that apartment for other people to rent in Nashua.”

“Go back to your $2 million home in Portsmouth!”

Watch:

Chinese Communist Party SURVIVOR Lily Tang Williams DEMOLISHES rich liberal. “You’re worth $20-30 million. How do you know about regular people suffering? … Go back to your $2 million home in Portsmouth!”pic.twitter.com/TXSwYsKu04 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) November 1, 2024

Willams also blasted Goodlander for refusing to condemn Biden for calling half of America “garbage.”

My opponent @MaggieG603 did not condemn her boss Biden calling 50% of Americans “garbage”. I called them both out. I am running for Congress to save the American Dream. She has no solutions to help the people who are struggling besides her party talking points. @DeeD4747 https://t.co/G65jOljfqb — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) November 2, 2024

You can hear Williams’ story of coming to America and fleeing communism: