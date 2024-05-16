Woman Who Survived Mao’s Communist China Slams Radical Campus Protests: ‘Red Guards Are in Action Again’ (VIDEO)

Lily Tang Williams is a Republican who is running for congress in New Hampshire. She is also a survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution in communist China.

She sees history repeating itself with the radical campus protests and even compared the protesters to Mao’s Red Guard.

It’s an apt comparison.

FOX News reports:

Survivor of Mao’s political purge getting ‘PTSD’ watching history repeat on college campuses A survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution says she is experiencing post-traumatic stress witnessing history repeat itself on college campuses as “Marxist hordes” have taken over in anti-American and anti-Israel demonstrations. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lily Tang Williams, who is currently running as a Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s 2nd district, said she fears the country she left is coming back to haunt her again in the United States. “I sometimes I get nervous, and I feel like I’m having a little bit of PTSD and like I can’t sleep well whenever I see the way they’re chanting, using drums and us[ing] slogans, [are] humiliating people and have a huge amount of young people…chanting ‘Death to America,’ not just ‘Death to Israel.’ I just feel like, oh my goodness the… Red Guards are in action again,” she said. The Red Guard was a massive student-led, paramilitary social movement in China that was mobilized by Chairman Mao Zedong in 1966.

NEW: Survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution and congressional candidate in NH Lily Tang Williams says she’s experiencing "PTSD" watching Marxist hordes on college campuses. Williams, who fled China in 1988, sees striking parallels between today's campus protesters and Mao's "Red… pic.twitter.com/Rtp61bzxAj — Hank (@HANKonX) May 16, 2024

Some protesters have come right out and said that the campus protests are really about a socialist revolution, so this woman’s concerns are valid.

It is like the Red Guard all over again.