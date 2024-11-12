FEMA Worker Fired For Ordering Workers to Skip Trump Houses Impacted by Hurricanes in Florida Says It’s Not “Isolated” – FEMA Workers Were Instructed to Do It in the Carolinas Too! (VIDEO)

by
Fired FEMA worker Marn’i Washington

The FEMA official who was fired for ordering relief workers to skip over Trump houses says it was not an isolated incident.

Marn’i Washington ordered her staff to avoid assisting homes with Trump flags in their yards following the aftermath of a recent hurricane in Florida. Marn’i wanted them to suffer for their support for Donald Trump.

A whistleblower came forward with text messages revealing FEMA official Marn’i Washington ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

According to internal messages obtained by The Daily Wire, FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters in need of help in the aftermath of the most recent hurricanes that passed through the Southeast.

“Whistleblowers say that relief workers were told it was “best practice” to pass over houses “advertising Trump.”” The Daily Wire reported.

The workers would enter into the system that they made no contact with the residents, blaming the directive: “Trump sign, no contact per leadership”

Marn’i’s staff at FEMA complied and skipped over at least 20 homes of suffering Americans.

Washington was removed from her role at FEMA.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again. The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident,” the spokesperson said to CNN.

However, Marn’i Washington on Tuesday said it is NOT and isolated incident and FEMA workers were instructed to skip over Trump houses in the Carolinas, too!

Washington also said that FEMA is lying about what happened in Florida as being an “isolated incident” and using her as a scapegoat.

“Demand those incidents reports,” Marn’i Washington said as she explained the orders came down from the leadership.

WATCH:

GOP Congressman Greg Steube also said it was not an isolated incident.

On Monday morning Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) told FOX News that this was not an isolated incident and it was likely happening all over the state of Florida.

Rep. Steube also suggested that these criminal acts by FEMA were also likely taking place in North Carolina.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.