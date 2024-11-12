FEMA Worker Fired For Ordering Workers to Skip Trump Houses Impacted by Hurricanes in Florida Says It’s Not “Isolated” – FEMA Workers Were Instructed to Do It in the Carolinas Too! (VIDEO)

The FEMA official who was fired for ordering relief workers to skip over Trump houses says it was not an isolated incident.

Marn’i Washington ordered her staff to avoid assisting homes with Trump flags in their yards following the aftermath of a recent hurricane in Florida. Marn’i wanted them to suffer for their support for Donald Trump.

A whistleblower came forward with text messages revealing FEMA official Marn’i Washington ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

According to internal messages obtained by The Daily Wire, FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters in need of help in the aftermath of the most recent hurricanes that passed through the Southeast.

“Whistleblowers say that relief workers were told it was “best practice” to pass over houses “advertising Trump.”” The Daily Wire reported.

The workers would enter into the system that they made no contact with the residents, blaming the directive: “Trump sign, no contact per leadership”

Marn’i’s staff at FEMA complied and skipped over at least 20 homes of suffering Americans.

Washington was removed from her role at FEMA.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again. The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident,” the spokesperson said to CNN.

However, Marn’i Washington on Tuesday said it is NOT and isolated incident and FEMA workers were instructed to skip over Trump houses in the Carolinas, too!

Washington also said that FEMA is lying about what happened in Florida as being an “isolated incident” and using her as a scapegoat.

“Demand those incidents reports,” Marn’i Washington said as she explained the orders came down from the leadership.

The FEMA official who was just fired for telling workers to avoid homes impacted by the hurricanes in Florida if they had Trump signs says that it was not “isolated” and that FEMA workers were instructed to do it in the Carolinas too. pic.twitter.com/BpBdZFSSPR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2024

GOP Congressman Greg Steube also said it was not an isolated incident.

On Monday morning Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) told FOX News that this was not an isolated incident and it was likely happening all over the state of Florida.

Rep. Steube also suggested that these criminal acts by FEMA were also likely taking place in North Carolina.