Rep. Greg Steube: FEMA Scandal Larger Than Thought – DC Was Directing and Advising Officials to Ignore Homes with Trump Flags (VIDEO)

Last week news broke that FEMA official Marn’i Washington ordered her staff to avoid assisting homes with Trump flags in their yards in Florida following the aftermath of recent Hurricane Helene.

Marn’i wanted the hurricane victims to suffer for their support for Donald Trump.

The story broke after a whistleblower came forward with text messages revealing FEMA official Marn’i Washington ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

On Monday morning Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) told FOX News that this was not an isolated incident and it was likely happening all over the state of Florida.

Rep. Steube also suggested that these criminal acts by FEMA were also likely taking place in North Carolina.

This is a serious accusation. Republicans need to investigate

Rep. Greg Steube: If it was happening in Lake Placid, it’s happening all across the great state of Florida. It’s probably happening in western North Carolina, probably happening all of the states that were hit by Hurricane Helene. And that’s what we, in Congress, need to get to the bottom of. The FEMA administration wants to say this was an isolated incident, but there is alleged text messages from Washington, DC to the supervisor advising them and directing them to do this. So somebody higher up within FEMA was advising the people on the ground to do this. So if it was happening in Lake Placid, I can guarantee you it was happening in other places all across the great state of Florida and the country. And the Oversight Committee needs to get to the bottom of this. And the very first stop would be the person who was fired, put them under oath, and ask them who in their chain of command was directing her to do this.

Via Midnight Rider.