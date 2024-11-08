EPIC! Turkey Michael Cohen Gets Trolled in Real-Time with Hilarious Overlays During His Livestream Following Trump’s Magnificent Electoral Landslide

Michael Cohen is taking the concept of “getting roasted” to a whole new level!

Michael Cohen’s recent livestream provided the comic relief we didn’t know we needed. The former Trump lawyer turned “never-Trumper” influencer faced online trolls who turned his livestream into a virtual roast session.

Cohen, who pivoted from disgraced attorney to political content creator after his 2018 guilty plea for tax evasion and campaign finance violations, has found a new niche as the voice for a small band of “never-Trumpers.”

On his self-hosted “Michael Cohen Live Show” at 10 pm ET, Cohen invites followers, Trump critics, and far-left viewers to chime in while he dishes on all things anti-Trump. But on this particular evening, the “Trump-trolls” showed up, turning Cohen’s intended anti-Trump tirade into a comedy show.

Cohen was defending himself after one of his viewers cheekily asked if he would finally make good on his promise to leave the country now that Trump had won the election in a massive landslide.

Recall that, in September, Cohen declared that he would leave the country and even change his identity if the former president won in November.

During an interview on MSNBC’s Deadline with Nicolle Wallace, Cohen had said he had “no choice” but to prepare for the worst.

COHEN: I’m out of here. I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go. I don’t think you or the president of the MSNBC, General Milley, Liz Cheney are safe. How many people has he turned around and said that these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to? And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now he thinks it is not only can I do whatever I want, but I can’t even be prosecuted to get out of jail free card. WALLACE: So you’re out of here? Would you leave the country? COHEN: I have no choice.

But despite his grand statements, Cohen backtracked during the livestream, saying he wasn’t going anywhere.

He said, “I said I was leaving, but then I turned around the next day and realized there’s no chance in the world I’m leaving my country.” Classic Cohen—big talk, no action.

However, the real comedy began when Cohen’s TikTok viewers started sending “gift stickers.”

On TikTok, the gift sticker is a virtual item that users can send to creators as a token of appreciation… or in this case, to humiliate him. These stickers, often animated, are purchased using TikTok’s in-app currency called coins.

First, we have Cohen transform into the ultimate Thanksgiving turkey while viewers feast on this absurd scene.

Annoyed, Cohen begged, “Can we stop with that? I appreciate it, but I don’t like the stupid turkeys!” But the trolls weren’t done.

Cohen tried to warn the persistent troll turning him into a turkey, saying, “Can we just stop so we can… Alright, two seconds, and we’re going to end up blocking this idiot.”

But before he can finish, he’s suddenly transformed into a not-so-glamorous Elvis impersonator, complete with a plastic-looking pompadour and cat-eye glasses.

And within seconds, he turned into a “Sheriff of Desperation,” complete with a cowboy hat and mustache.

In the end, the trolls had the last laugh, and Cohen… well, he just sighed in defeat.

WATCH via @roaming_rn: