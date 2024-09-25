Michael Cohen Says Trump Winning Would Force Him to Leave The Country and Create a Fake Identity (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has said he will leave the country and change his identity if the former president wins in November.

During an interview on MSNBC’s Deadline with Nicolle Wallace, Cohen said he had “no choice” but to prepare for the worst.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

WALLACE: “What do you think happens to you if he wins?” asked Wallace. COHEN: I’m out of here. I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go. I don’t think you or the president of the MSNBC, General Milley, Liz Cheney are safe. How many people has he turned around and said that these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to? And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now he thinks it is not only can I do whatever I want, but I can’t even be prosecuted to get out of jail free card. WALLACE: So you’re out of here? Would you leave the country? COHEN: I have no choice.

Watch the clip below:

Cohen, who is a convicted perjurer and self-admitted thief, claimed that Trump was planning to assassinate his political enemies if he returns to the White House next year.

“So they think that they are going to hitch themselves to his wagon in hopes that they are going to elevate themselves whether it is in power, through money, through connections and so forth, it does not work that way,” Cohen said Trump’s most prominent supporters.

“He will not allow that and just like Putin, once you start to get too big for your own britches, people will start flying out of windows, they will end up in gulags,” he continued. “As Donald says all the time, send them to Gitmo, send them to Guantanamo Bay.”