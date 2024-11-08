Pennsylvania Secretary of State Announces There Are ‘100,000 Ballots Remaining to Adjudicated’ as Democrat Loser Bob Casey Refuses to Concede Senate Race – Despite Call By Leftist Media

Senator Bob Casey and his Democratic allies are refusing to concede defeat in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Casey, who has served as Pennsylvania Senator since 2007, has so far refused to admit defeat to Republican David McCormick, despite the race being called by multiple mainstream media outlets including The Associated Press.

Instead, Casey and his allies are sending out fundraising emails to supporters claiming that the race isn’t over and that they could somehow still squeeze out a victory.

In case you’re wondering why @bob_casey isn’t conceding. There’s still money left to be made off lying to Democrat donors that the race isn’t over. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/aEvrFMDDpt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 7, 2024

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt on Thursday announced there are at least 100,000 ballots that need to be adjudicated.

A statement from Secretary Al Schmidt:⁰⁰Throughout the day, the Department has communicated with counties who continue to conduct a secure election where every eligible vote is counted.⁰⁰We estimate there are at least 100,000 ballots remaining to be adjudicated, including… — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) November 7, 2024

In a statement, Casey spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said that “tens of thousands” of ballots still needed to be counted and the race could therefore not be called.

“As the Pennsylvania Secretary of State said this afternoon, there are tens of thousands of ballots across the Commonwealth still to count, which includes provisional ballots, military and overseas ballots, and mail ballots,” she wrote.

“This race is within half a point and cannot be called while the votes of thousands of Pennsylvanians are still being counted. We will make sure every Pennsylvanian’s voice is heard.”

Statement from the Casey campaign on the #PASen race: pic.twitter.com/mWqoSuYx28 — Maddy McDaniel (@maddymcdaniel14) November 7, 2024

Casey’s refusal to concede is deeply ironic given that he is one of the many Democrats who unsuccessfully argued that Donald Trump and the MAGA movement pose a threat to democracy.

Following the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden seized power because of widespread voter fraud, Casey had demanded that Trump “concede” despite ongoing legal challenges about the result.

President Donald Trump should concede. Full stop. But a reminder that, whether he does or not, @JoeBiden still won this election and will become the next President of the United States at 12:00PM on January 20, 2021. https://t.co/LD88cWxD6F — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 12, 2020

Yet while Democrats continue to try and maintain their grip on power, Trump and the Republican Party are celebrating an incredible landslide victory.

Casey’s defeat means Republicans have picked up four seats in the Senate, meaning they will have a majority of at least 53 to 47.

This should allow them to pursue their legislative agenda and confirm appointees and judicial nominations with relative ease.