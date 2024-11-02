DOJ Will Monitor Polls in 27 States for ‘Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws’

The Department of Justice has announced that it will monitor polls in 86 jurisdictions throughout 27 states on election day for “compliance with federal voting rights laws.”

The agency’s Civil Rights Division will coordinate the effort.

Republican lawmakers in Missouri and Florida are trying to bar the agency from polling places, accusing them of “overstepping its authority and using its monitors to punish red states that have tightened voter identification laws,” according to a report from the Washington Post.

In a press release, the DOJ said, “Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division, other department divisions, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Throughout Election Day, division personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials.”

“The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act and Civil Rights Acts,” the press release continued.

The press release added, “The division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote. The division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.”

Jurisdictions being monitored include: