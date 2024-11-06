DOJ and Special Counsel Jack Smith Reportedly Evaluating Full Dismissal of Federal Cases Against President-Elect Trump Ahead of Inauguration

The Biden Gestapo Department of Justice (DOJ) and Special Counsel Jack Smith are reportedly scrambling to find ways to abandon their witch hunt against President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to assume office.

According to sources close to the DOJ per NBC, high-level officials are now debating how to sideline both the Jan. 6 and classified documents cases.

Despite substantial evidence suggesting these cases were politically motivated, DOJ officials are now faced with the reality that they won’t achieve a trial anytime soon, regardless of who resides in the Oval Office.

With legal challenges and appeals poised to escalate to the Supreme Court, the department finally seems to realize that their flimsy cases lack the substance needed to hold in any meaningful court setting.

NBC reported:

Now that Trump will become president again, DOJ officials see no room to pursue either criminal case against him — and no point in continuing to litigate them in the weeks before he takes office, the people said. […] The sources said it will be up to Smith to decide exactly how to unwind the charges and many questions remain unanswered. Could the prosecutions resume after Trump leaves office or would they be time-barred? What happens to the evidence? What about the two other defendants charged with helping Trump hide classified documents? Will the special counsel write a report, as special counsels usually do? The sources say all those issues require study and research. At the same time, Trump’s legal team is weighing its own next steps for how to resolve the outstanding federal cases in his favor now that he is the projected winner of the election. The ultimate goal is to get all the federal and state cases wiped out completely — the strategic call is how best to accomplish that task, according to a person familiar with the discussions. If the Trump side, for example, moved again in court to dismiss the charges in Washington related to election interference, then the Justice Department could use its legal response to explain its position on not moving forward with that case. Trump’s New York criminal case presents different challenges with a felony conviction and sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 26. The immediate goal of Trump’s legal team is to get that postponed indefinitely or otherwise dismissed.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr also called for the dismissal of charges against president-elect Trump.

“The American people have rendered their verdict on President Trump, and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years,” Barr said in an interview with Fox News.

“They did that with full knowledge of the claims against him by prosecutors around the country and I think Attorney General Garland and the state prosecutors should respect the people’s decision and dismiss the cases against President Trump now,” he added.

It was also reported that Jack Smith will step down before Trump is sworn in.

The decision to potentially wind down these cases also reflect Trump’s own stated intentions for his return to office.

In a recent interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump didn’t mince words, declaring he would fire Jack Smith “within two seconds” of taking the oath of office.

Hugh Hewitt: So you’re going to have a very tough choice the day after you take the oath of office, or maybe even the day that you take the oath of office. You’re either going to have to pardon yourself, or you’re going to have to fire Jack Smith. Which one will you do? Donald Trump: Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy. In fact, he’s a crooked person. He’s a …person. We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida. She’s a brilliant judge, by the way. I don’t know her. I never spoke to her. Never spoke to her. But we had a brave and very brilliant judge. And what she has suffered through with these out of control people, she was listening to why, you know, putting out statements. She doesn’t move fast. She doesn’t do this. She doesn’t do that. Well, she moved fast. But the fact is, we had, and the big case was that case, the documents case. You even said oh, that’s the big case. Trending: TRUMP WINS: Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Utah, Missouri, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia Hugh Hewitt: Yes, I did. Donald Trump: We won the documents case. We’re in the process of winning all the other cases, I think. Even sometimes when we have to go to appeal. We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed.

Former Chief Counsel for Nominations and Senate Judiciary Committee Mike Davis said in an interview with Benny Johnson, “Right now you’re the hunter. After today, Jack Smith, you’re going to be the hunted: legally, politically and financially. So lawyer up, buddy!”

WATCH: