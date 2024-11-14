BREAKING: Democrat Commissioners in Bucks County Brag About Defying PA Supreme Court Ruling, Continue to Count Illegal Ballots (VIDEO)

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is breaking the law by counting undated and incorrectly dated ballots in a race already won by President Trump and GOP Senator-elect Dave McCormick.

Pennsylvania flipped a Senate seat red after President Trump’s landslide victory.

Trump-backed candidate Dave McCormick unseated longtime Democrat Senator Bob Casey.

Republican Dave McCormick was ahead of Democrat Bob Casey last week by more than 30,000 votes yet Casey refused to concede.

Now Casey is demanding a recount as Bucks County counts illegal ballots.

The Democrat Commissioners in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, bragged about violating the law and ignoring a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling and continued to count illegal ballots on Thursday.

“Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey,” Bucks County GOP said on Thursday.

Diane Marseglia openly bragged about violating the law and defying the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

“We all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country. And people violate laws anytime they want. So, for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it,” Democrat Diane Marseglia said.

“Our attorneys are working with attorneys from the PAGOP and RNC to address this matter,” Bucks County GOP said.

#BucksCounty Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling! Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.… pic.twitter.com/qAdFlVchmh — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 14, 2024

RNC Chairman announced on Wednesday evening that the RNC is filing two new lawsuits in Bucks County and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to stop the illegal counting of ballots.

PENNSYLVANIA: Tonight the RNC is filing two new lawsuits — in Bucks County and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — to STOP the counting of illegal ballots. We have won this court battle several times already. Let’s be clear: @DaveMcCormickPA has won this race. Bob Casey lost and… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 13, 2024

In a huge blow to cheating Democrats, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in September ruled that undated ballots or improperly dated ballots won’t be counted.

In August a lower court ruled it was unconstitutional to reject improperly dated mail-in ballots.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party and the RNC took legal action and appealed the court’s decision.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled in their favor in September.