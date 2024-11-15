Dem Congressman Openly Reveals Plot to Form Shadow Government —Names Individuals Who Could Undermine Every Trump Cabinet Member [VIDEO]

Democrats and Trump-haters in the DC Swamp went to great lengths to hide their efforts to destroy President Trump, his family, individuals associated with his campaign, his top administration officials, and eventually, his supporters from 2016 to October 2024. This time around, Democrats apparently aren’t going to hide their plans to thwart the President and his administration.

A disturbing video, posted by Independent Journalist Kyle Becker, reveals US Representative Wiley Nickel (D-NC), who appears to be speaking on the House floor as he shares the names of potential shadow government replacements.

Here are only a few of the Democrat Congressman’s suggestions for a shadow government that would be created to undermine President Trump and his agenda:

If Trump attempts to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political opponents with Matt Gaetz at the helm, we could see incoming Senator Adam Schiff as our Attorney General. If Trump seeks to eliminate the Department of Education, Congresswoman Jahanna Hayes, a former teacher of the year, could step up as Shadow Education Secretary to loudly defend public education in the United States. If Trump orders Marco Rubio to hand Ukraine and much of Eastern Europe to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Congressman Greg Meeks as shadow Secretary of State, could be a strong voice in support of maintaining international relationships and protecting democracy at home and abroad.

Becker wrote:

House Democrats are denying the results of the 2024 election.

They are trying to form a “shadow government” to defy and undermine President Trump’s authority.

The Democratic Party is trying to lead an unconstitutional “insurrection” against Trump.

US Representative Wiley Nickel (D-NC) told CNN host Laura Cotes, “This is an idea whose time has come,” as he explained how his concept for a shadow government that would undermine President Trump and his agenda, which was overwhelmingly supported by voters across America, would be a good idea for our nation.

As part of the Democrat Party’s ongoing attempts to divide America, Democrat @RepWileyNickel proposes a Democrat-led “Shadow Government” to opposes every move of every member of Trump’s cabinet. pic.twitter.com/3CRHZH7TLJ — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) November 15, 2024

Therapy appears to be the only thing that will help these delusional Democrats understand that Americans no longer want to see them have any power. President Trump had a resounding victory, in large part because they no longer trust Democrats to hold these positions that adversely affect their daily lives.