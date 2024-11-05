Daughter of NFL Legend Jim Brown Endorses Trump: ‘FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!’ (VIDEO)

Kim Brown, the daughter of NFL great Jim Brown, has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Jim Brown passed away in 2023 and was a vocal supporter of Trump during his first administration.

Kim is involved in sports and is concerned about boys playing in girls’ sports.

FOX News reports:

NFL legend’s daughter endorses Trump, opposes biological males in women’s sports: ‘Taking away women’s rights’ The daughter of the late NFL legend Jim Brown endorsed former President Donald Trump, explaining how his support for the Black community shifted her perspective during his first term in office. Kimberly Brown revealed how her father’s involvement with Trump “opened” her eyes during “FOX & Friends,” and explained why she decided to endorse the former president as opposed to Vice President Kamala Harris. “My dad went to go meet with President-elect Trump, and when my dad went to go meet with the president-elect, that really opened up my eyes,” Brown said on Friday. “I stayed neutral for about a year within his presidency, and after that… I came out as a Trump supporter because I saw the moves that Donald Trump was making.” “Within the first 100 days, he gave us our religious rights with an executive order,” she continued. “I saw that he was defunding Planned Parenthood, the No. 1 killer of Black lives. He created the First Step Act, signed that in for prison reform. My father consulted on the First Step Act. School choice, record-breaking HBCU funding, so I saw that Trump was doing a lot for Black people.”

Kim spoke at Trump’s Pittsburgh rally and ended her remarks by saying ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ Watch:

Granddaughter of NFL Legend and Hall of Fame icon, Jim Brown, shouts with the passion of Braveheart for President Trump! FIGHT! FIGHT!! FIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/IDxYhjNf4r — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 5, 2024

You can watch her full speech below: