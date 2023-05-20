RIP – NFL Legend and Trump Supporter Jim Brown Dies at 87

Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Browns player Jim Brown has passed away at the age of 87.

In recent years, Brown was in the news once in a while, voicing his support for President Trump.

Mr. Brown will be missed.

FOX News reports:

NFL community mourns the death of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown The NFL community mourned the loss of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown Friday afternoon after his family shared the news of his death. He was 87. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement calling Brown “one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field” and also highlighted his work as a “cultural figure who helped promote change. “During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the Civil Rights Movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. “He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived.” Brown’s wife, Monique, issued a statement confirming that the Pro Football Hall of Famer died Thursday night at their home in Los Angeles.

It’s a great loss.

Rest in peace, JIM BROWN. THE greatest ever. ❤️🙏🏈 pic.twitter.com/IkBN3wMKB5 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Here’s a video of Brown talking about his support for Trump back in 2018:

Brown was one of the greats.

Rest in peace, sir.