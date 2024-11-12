Crooked NY Judge Merchan – Whose Daughter Made Millions Off Her Daddy’s Assault on Trump – Delays Decision on Junk Trump Lawfare Case

Judge Juan Merchan paused his ruling in President Trump’s New York lawfare case based on his election victory.

Merchan paused the deadlines for President Trump’s sentencing date scheduled for later this month.

Bill Hemmer at FOX News reported:

“The judge has delayed a ruling on whether or not to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump’s criminal conviction. These are 34 counts that came in at the end of May, May 30th, and the former President has been fighting it ever since. The judge was going to sentence him prior to the election, then delayed it given the election itself. This is the ruling here. Just reading from the AP, a New York state judge has paused proceedings in the already decided criminal case on charges stemming from the hush money paid to a porn star. The document reads, the judge had been set to decide by today whether or not the conviction could be vacated due to the ruling by the US Supreme Court midsummer, back in July, on presidential immunity. Trump had also been scheduled to be sentenced on November 26. So this now is a whole new ball of wax.’

BREAKING: Judge Merchan delays ruling on Trump business records case pic.twitter.com/LiCEIGq0CE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2024

In August, crooked New York Judge Juan Merchan rejected a recusal request for the third time in Trump’s “hush money” case.

The dirty judge’s decision was released to the public that month during the height of the 2024 election.

Judge Merchan’s daughter’s platform made tens of millions of dollars from her father’s case against Trump.

President Trump was STILL under a partial gag order in the case at the time. We are still wondering how this could be legal? And why were Republicans not outraged by this criminal lawfare against the party’s presidential candidate?

In May, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer. For some reason, Trump was charged 34 times for the accounting errors. The misdemeanors were changed to felonies in order to stick it to the former president. The far-left kangaroo court swiftly found him guilty of fake crimes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.” This was complete nonsense. No one has ever in history been indicted or convicted for such bogus charges. But we are talking about the cesspool New York and we are talking the communist left.

President Trump’s lawyers repeatedly demanded Merchan recuse himself over conflicts of interest involving his daughter Loren Merchan.

Loren Merchan’s political firm made tens of millions of dollars off of her father’s case against Trump.

The entire case was a setup to get Trump.

At some point Judge Merchan and Alvin Bragg need to be investigated on this egregious abuse of the judicial system.