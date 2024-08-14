JUST IN: Far-Left Judge Merchan Once Again Rejects Recusal Request in Trump “Hush Money” Case – Trump Responds

Far-left judge Juan Merchan rejected a recusal request for the third time in Trump’s “hush money” case on Tuesday.

The judge’s decision was released to the public on Wednesday.

Earlier this year Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

To make things worse, the hush money case was assigned to far-left conflicted judge Juan Merchan.

President Trump’s lawyers repeatedly demanded Merchan recuse himself over conflicts of interest involving his daughter Loren Merchan.

Loren Merchan’s political firm made tens of millions of dollars off of her father’s case against Trump.

Merchan will also issue a ruling on presidential immunity on September 16, two days before Trump’s sentencing.

President Trump is still under a partial gag order in this case.

CBS News reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to get the judge presiding over his New York criminal case to recuse himself has been denied. It was the third time Justice Juan Merchan has rejected Trump’s demands that he step aside from the case. Each effort revolved around claims that the judge was compromised because his daughter works as a Democratic consultant. Trump’s lawyers first made the request in May 2023, before the case went to trial, arguing that Merchan should step aside because of work Merchan’s daughter had done as a Democratic consultant in support of President Biden. A state ethics panel last year later concluded that “the judge’s impartiality cannot reasonably be questioned based on the judge’s relative’s business and/or political activities.” Despite the panel’s conclusion, Trump sought Merchan’s recusal again in March of this year, claiming his daughter’s firm had supported efforts by Democrats to capitalize on the case.

President Trump responded to Merchan’s decision.

“Judge Merchan just ruled that I, the Republican candidate for President, and leading in the Polls, am still under a Gag Order CONCERNING VERY IMPORTANT THINGS WHICH MUST BE BROUGHT TO LIGHT. I AM NOT ALLOWED TO ANSWER REPORTERS QUESTIONS. Can you believe this? The New York Courts refuse to act. This is happening right before the voting begins on September 6th. Suppression and manipulation of the vote. Voter interference. This is the real Fascist “stuff,” the old Soviet Union! So much to say, and I’m not allowed to say it. Must get U.S. Supreme Court involved. New York is trying to steal the Election!” Trump said on Truth Social.