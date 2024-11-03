CRAZY VIDEOS: Jason Kelce Smashes Man’s Phone After He Mocked His Brother Travis for Dating Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce smashed a man’s phone on Saturday after he insulted his brother Travis Kelce for dating Taylor Swift.

Kelce was in State College, Pennsylvania, for Penn State’s game against Ohio State when he was confronted and taunted about his brother’s relationship.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f-ggot for dating Taylor Swift?” the man can be heard asking.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground. Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024

Multiple videos of the incident show Kelce grabbing the man’s phone and throwing it against the pavement.

Lawsuit gonna be worth every penny pic.twitter.com/6IzgS6F6lt — Kyle (@kylesixers) November 2, 2024

Kelce could also be seen confronting the man after smashing his phone.

“Who’s the f-ggot now?!” Kelce asks.

Jason Kelce hit him with the cleanest “who’s the f****t now?” These eyes have ever seen pic.twitter.com/XpbDBGThd6 — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) November 2, 2024

No police report had been filed as of 3:30 ET Saturday, according to a report from Page Six.

Kelce’s team has declined to comment on the matter.