CRAZY VIDEOS: Jason Kelce Smashes Man’s Phone After He Mocked His Brother Travis for Dating Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce Smashes Man's Phone After He Mocked His Brother Travis for Dating Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce smashed a man’s phone on Saturday after he insulted his brother Travis Kelce for dating Taylor Swift.

Kelce was in State College, Pennsylvania, for Penn State’s game against Ohio State when he was confronted and taunted about his brother’s relationship.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f-ggot for dating Taylor Swift?” the man can be heard asking.

Multiple videos of the incident show Kelce grabbing the man’s phone and throwing it against the pavement.

Kelce could also be seen confronting the man after smashing his phone.

“Who’s the f-ggot now?!” Kelce asks.

No police report had been filed as of 3:30 ET Saturday, according to a report from Page Six.

Kelce’s team has declined to comment on the matter.

