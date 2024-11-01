CPAC Files Lawsuit After Wisconsin Man Is Pictured Dumping Bag of Ballots into Ballot Drop Box

The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) announced this week that they are holding photographic evidence of illegal ballot harvesting at a drop box outside of the Milwaukee City Hall.

An eye witness took photos of a suspicious person dumping a significant amount of absentee ballots into the City Hall dropbox before fleeing when he noticed he was being filmed.

Matt Schlapp: As part of CPAC’s efforts to ensure elections are free and fair, CPAC has filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Election Commission (“WEC”) and reported to local law enforcement allegations of potential efforts to commit fraud or corruption in the voting process by an unknown individual. CPAC received reports of illicit ballot harvesting at the dropbox location outside Milwaukee City Hall. A witness reported an individual depositing a significant number of absentee ballots into the dropbox before fleeing the scene. Ballot Harvesting is illegal under Wisconsin Law. Chairman Matt Schlapp is committed to protecting our elections and urges WEC and local law enforcement to investigate these allegations.

As part of CPAC’s efforts to ensure elections are free and fair, CPAC has filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Election Commission (“WEC”) and reported to local law enforcement allegations of potential efforts to commit fraud or corruption in the voting process by an unknown… — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 30, 2024

Here is a copy of the witness’s statement, via Washington Examiner.

I have personal knowledge of the matters set forth herein, and if called as a witness, I could and would testify competently as to the truth of such matters. On October 25, 2024, at approximately 7:55 pm, I witnessed an individual who appeared to deposit a bag full of absentee ballots into a dropbox. It is my understanding that ballot trafficking is a violation of Wisconsin state law and that each elector must deliver their own absentee ballot unless the elector is disabled. I was sitting in my car with my son outside of the City Hall dropbox location at 200 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. An individual approached the dropbox carrying two bags. One of the bags was a drawstring backup. The other bag was a large green bag with a zipper on the top. The green bag appeared to be full. I would estimate that the green bag could hold between 50 and 500 absentee ballots. The individual walked up to the drop box and reached into the green bag at least five times to empty the contents of his bag into the dropbox. While walking away from the dropbox, I watched the individual fold up the now empty green bag and proceed to put it in the drawstring backup. When the individual realized I was watching and taking pictures, the individual sprinted away. I have attached four photos of the individual I was able to capture.

We will be following this story closely.

