Never Forget: Wisconsin RINO Robin Vos Was Intimately Involved in Introducing Ballot Drop Boxes Across the Country

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July 2022 ruled that absentee drop boxes are illegal in the state. The court ruled 4-3 at the time that drop boxes can only be placed INSIDE election offices.

This was good news for those who value safe and secure elections. Obviously, unguarded drop boxes make it easier for people to cheat. Democrats know this and they support it.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstated the ballot drop boxes in the state.

Wisconsin voters can thank RINO Speaker Robin Vos for the ballot drop boxes in the state.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Robin Vos was intimately involved in introducing ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin and several other states.

TGP discovered in December 2020 that Speaker Vos had approved the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin for the 2020 Election.

But there is more to this story. Wisconsin State Representative Tim Ramthun put together an excellent inventory of events that occurred leading up to the 2020 Election in his state. Included are shocking revelations about Wisconsin's 'Republican' Speaker of the House, Robin Voss.

In his report, Ramthun says:

“Upon a more extensive review of the case, it was discovered that the drop box effort was organized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). CISA was present at Senator Brenier’s press conference alongside the Center for Elections Innovation and Research (CEIR).” “CISA worked in conjunction with other national organizations like the CTCL and CEIR, but the most concerning of note is the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), which promoted CISA’s campaign of illegal drop boxes on October 2nd, 2020. NCSL’s president at the time was the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin Vos, who later appointed a special counsel investigation into the 2020 election under a contract that states the findings may only be reported to himself.”

Ramthun then goes on to discuss Mueller's case where he notes that the organization led by Vos, the NCSL worked with the CISA (led by corrupt Chris Krebs who was later let go by President Trump). Ramthun points out that the "CISA and NCSL linked their websites in the campaign to “trust election officials” and “stop the spread of misinformation and disinformation”. Then Krebs "worked with CISA and the NCSL to repeat the messages that “there is no evidence of voter fraud”.

Ramthun goes on to point out that over 500 drop boxes were inserted into the Wisconsin election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) was aware of this. These drop boxes were later ruled illegal in Wisconsin in another election case.

Below is the report from Representative Ramthum.

Speaker Vos must go. He certainly does not support the will of the people.