CONFIRMED: Suspect Charged With Murder of Puerto Rican Fitness Influencer Is an Illegal Immigrant from Mexico

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed the suspect, who was arrested last month for kidnapping and murdering a Puerto Rican fitness influencer, is an illegal alien from Mexico.

National correspondent Bill Melugin of Fox News reported the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Sheriff’s Office arrested Angel De Jesus Rivera-Sanchez, a 24-year-old citizen of Mexico, in connection to murdering fitness influencer “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez last month.

ICE reported that Rivera-Sanchez entered the United States illegally at an unknown time and place.

Rodriguez-Ramirez went missing on October 22 after last being seen at a Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia.

A week later, authorities discovered Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body in a remote area near the Walmart and arrested Rivera-Sanchez in connection to the murder.

Per Fox Correspondent Bill Melugin:

ICE confirms to FOX that the suspect arrested for the kidnap & murder of Georgia fitness influencer "Mimi" Rodriguez-Ramirez last month is a Mexican illegal alien who entered the U.S. as a gotaway at an unknown time & location. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities in Georgia. Police say Rodriguez-Ramirez went missing on 10/22 after last being seen at a Walmart in Cornelia, GA. She was reported missing the next day. Police later found her body near the Walmart. Trump had her mom on stage with him at his rally in Macon, GA last night. ICE STATEMENT to FOX: "On Oct. 29, 2024, the Habersham County, Georgia Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Angel De Jesus Rivera-Sanchez for kidnapping and murder. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement encountered Rivera, a 24-year-old citizen of Mexico who entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown place and time, while detained by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office. On Oct.30, 2024, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta lodged an immigration detainer with the Habersham County Detention Center."

The murder comes around the same time Trump held his rally at Madison Square Garden, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke about Puerto Rico’s garbage crisis.

The response to Hinchliffe’s joke has received more outrage than the tragic murder of Rodriguez-Ramirez.

President Trump invited the family of “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez on stage during his most recent rally in Georgia.

WATCH: