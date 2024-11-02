Chicago Mayor Johnson Fails the City’s School Children Again – Newly Appointed BOE President Resigns After Accusations of Antisemitic Posts

Rev. Mitchell Ikenna Johnson resigns after less than a week as Chicago School Board President after antisemitic social media posts resurface./Image: Video screenshot.

Chicago students just can’t catch a break from the adults who repeatedly fail them.

In October, the entire Chicago Board of Education resigned after repeated conflicts with the city’s Mayor, Brandon Johnson.

Johnson then appointed Rev. Mitchell Ikenna Johnson as the new President, a role Ikenna Johnson could not hold on to for a week.

Jewish Insider reports that Mayor Johnson’s hand-picked leader posted more than a dozen Facebook posts with antisemitic statements following Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

Leaders throughout the city called on Ikenna Johnson to resign.

After less than a week, Ikenna Johnson resigned on Thursday.

Chalkbeat Chicago reports:

Johnson issued a statement late Wednesday apologizing “to the Jewish community.”

“The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate in my comments posted last year,” Johnson wrote. “Since then, I have asked for and received feedback from my Jewish friends and colleagues, who helped me be more thoughtful in the way I address these sensitive matters.”

But additional Facebook posts surfaced Thursday in which Johnson supported a conspiracy theory that 9/11 was “an inside job” and questioned why working women don’t want families.

It is a shame that Chicago’s leaders care more about politics than the success of the city’s students. A recent Illinois State Board of Education report card is dreadful.

In 30 schools in Illinois, not a single student can read at grade level, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago.

In 53 schools, not a single student can do math at grade level, 33 of which are in  Chicago.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

