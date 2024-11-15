THE PUBLIC MURDER OF MATT GAETZ BEGINS – House ‘Ethics’ Committee Leaks Details of Matt Gaetz Investigation into Sex Trafficking – Charges that Were Dropped by Merrick Garland Years Ago

The far left media launched an attack against Matt Gaetz on Thursday following his nomination as Attorney General.

The attacks include previous charges of sex trafficking with a minor that were dropped by the Biden DOJ. It should be noted that the same media outlets attacking Gaetz have been silent for four years as hundreds of thousands of migrant children have gone missing in the United States, many of who are victims of sex trafficking.

The public murder of Matt Gaetz begins.

In 2020, it was first reported that popular MAGA Rep. Matt Gaetz was involved in a sex-trafficking scandal. The bogus allegation arose in 2020 and was pushed continuously by the far-left mainstream media.

Months later, in February 2023, the Merrick Garland Department of Justice decided not to charge Matt Gaetz in the sensationalized sex-scandal probe.

The investigation originally stemmed from allegations that Rep. Gaetz was had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The DOJ investigated the accusations but decided against pressing charges.

Gaetz was exonerated of all criminal accusations.

It should be noted that the corrupt Biden DOJ would have happily pressed charges against Gaetz if they could. Gaetz was a huge target of the political left and a close ally of President Trump.

But, this media nightmare was not yet over for the outspoken MAGA Congressman from Florida.

Suddenly, in July 2023, the House reopened the investigation after Gaetz challenged Speaker McCarthy for giving in to Democrats on the latest uniparty spending bill. And the committee leaked to liberal CNN for maximum effect.

Steve Bannon went off on his show The War Room after hearing this news! Matt Gaetz was not afraid to confront Chris Wray and the dirty FBI.

Steve Bannon: So what is Matt Gaetz’s reward for being a voice of reason? McCarthy and the Ethics Committee are now doing an investigation of something the FBI dropped because there wasn’t anything there. CNN is reporting that they’re going to go back on all of these allegations – these charges and smears that came up from the left, leaked from the DOJ, the FBI dropped them because there wasn’t anything there. Trust me if there was a scintilla of anything they would have been all over Matt Gaetz. They weren’t.

So after Gaetz challenged RINO then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his weak leadership and giving in to Democrats on their out of control spending, suddenly the House Ethics Committee reopened an investigation into McCarthy on charges that were already dropped by the Garland DOJ.

Gaetz commented when the Ethics Committee reopened their investigation of Matt Gaetz.

“The Ethics Committee typically operates through leaks and so this is no surprise, but the Ethics Committee has never found me to be in violation of House rules, though they’ve been investigating me during my entire seven years in Congress,” he said. “It’s also funny that the one guy who doesn’t take the corrupt lobbyist and PAC money seems to be under the most Ethics investigation.”

Matt Gaetz was nominated to be Attorney General of the Department of Justice on Wednesday by Donald Trump.

So, on Thursday, the media “leaks” against Gaetz began in earnest.

This latest leak from the House Ethics Committee was published by ABC News today.

It is interesting that the “Ethics Committee” is unethically leaking tidbits and rumors to the press. It appears this committee needs a new name for itself.

Via ABC.

The woman who was at the center of a yearslong Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz testified to the House Ethics Committee that the now-former Florida congressman had sex with her when she was 17 years old, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Gaetz had been tapped to serve as attorney general, overseeing the very branch of government that previously conducted its own investigation of him, which ended last year without charges being brought. Gaetz resigned from office following Trump’s announcement. This came as the House Ethics Committee was in the final stages of its investigation, said sources, who added that the committee was preparing to meet this week to deliberate over whether to release a final report on the matter.

So this is how the deep state intends to take down Matt Gaetz before he is able to expose this criminal outfit.

This will not be an easy ride for Matt Gaetz. Our prayers are with him.

America needs Matt Gaetz now more than ever.