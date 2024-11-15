BREAKING: President Trump Selects Karoline Leavitt to Serve as White House Press Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen the person who will do battle with the White House press corps for his second term.

On Friday, Trump announced in a statement that Karoline Leavitt, the 27-year-old national press secretary of his presidential campaign, would serve as his press secretary for his upcoming administration.

She will become the youngest person ever to hold the position. The previous youngest press secretary was the late Ron Ziegler, who served under former President Richard Nixon.

Leavitt also becomes the fifth White House press secretary to serve under Trump. She follows in the footsteps of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany, who all held the title during Trump’s first term.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump wrote.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Before joining Team Trump, the 27-year-old Leavitt worked for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whom Trump earlier this week said would serve as his United Nations ambassador. She then left Stefanik in 2022 to run for Congress in New Hampshire, where she won the GOP primary but lost to far-left incumbent Chris Pappas in the 2022 general election.

While young, Leavitt also already proven herself worthy of the White House Press Secretary position. Watch this interview from earlier this month where she absolutely destroys ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze for defending the democrats’ hypocrisy on political violence.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with TGP later for more details.