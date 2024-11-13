BREAKING: President Trump Announces Nomination of Senator Marco Rubio to Secretary of State

President Trump on Wednesday announced the nomination of Senator Marco Rubio to Secretary of State.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Marco Rubio was Trump’s choice to run the Department of State.

NEW: President Trump announces the nomination of Sen. @marcorubio to Secretary of State.

Rubio released a statement after Trump made the announcement.

“Leading the U.S. Department of State is a tremendous responsibility and I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20,” Rubio said on Wednesday.

According to Rubio’s biography:

Marco Rubio is the son of two hardworking immigrants from Cuba. His father worked primarily as a banquet bartender, and his mother balanced caring for the family at home while working as a hotel maid and briefly in a local factory. Rubio saw firsthand how hard work, faith, and community helped his parents achieve the American Dream. Born in Miami, Rubio was drawn to public service in large part because of his grandfather, who saw his homeland destroyed by communism. Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, Rubio served as a city commissioner in West Miami and as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. Now in his third term, Senator Rubio remains committed to serving the people of Florida and ensuring America remains a strong, resilient nation for generations to come. For Rubio, this is not a partisan issue, which is why he’s developed a reputation for working across the aisle to pass common-sense reforms that strengthen our economy, communities, and families. It’s why the Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked Rubio as the most effective Republican and the Lugar Center ranked him as one of the most bipartisan senators. Whether it’s expanding the child tax credit for working families, reforming the VA system, saving small businesses from pandemic-era lockdowns, rewriting U.S. policy towards China, or advancing our national security interest in our region, Rubio is making a lasting impact.

