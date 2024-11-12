Trump Expected to Appoint Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State: Report

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, according to the New York Times, citing three sources close to Pres. Trump.

The far-left news outlet reported:

President-elect Donald J. Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as his secretary of state, three people familiar with his thinking said on Monday, as Mr. Trump moves rapidly to fill out his foreign policy and national security team. Mr. Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, the people said, but appeared to have settled on Mr. Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year. Mr. Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010, and has staked out a position as a foreign policy hawk, taking hard lines on China and Iran in particular. He initially found himself at odds with those Republicans who were more skeptical about interventions abroad, but he has also echoed Mr. Trump more recently on issues like Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying that the conflict has reached a stalemate and “needs to be brought to a conclusion.” Mr. Rubio was a loyal surrogate for Mr. Trump during the campaign even after being passed over as the vice-presidential pick.

Rubio’s potential appointment marks a full-circle moment in his relationship with Trump. He was previously called RINO and Trump-hater before.

However, Rubio emerged as a reliable ally during the 2024 campaign and consistently advocated for Trump’s vision despite a history of rivalry dating back to the 2016 primaries.

Rubio has also been vocal in destroying communism and the Hamas terrorists.

According to his biography: