Breaking: President-Elect Trump Appoints Campaign Spox Steven Cheung as WH Communications Director

President Donald Trump appointed Steven Cheung on Friday as White House Director of Communications.

Cheung was the Director of Communications of the Trump-Vance 2024 Campaign.

He previously served in the Trump White House as Director of Strategic Response.

Cheung is not afraid of the legacy fake news.

BREAKING: Trump Names @StevenCheung To Serve As White House Communications Director pic.twitter.com/oXrirzyURw — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) November 15, 2024

And Steven Cheung is not afraid to lash out at the inanity of the left.

The only thing you revolutionized is how low you can go to outright lie and deceive.@TrumpWarRoom and @TeamTrump are the standard bearers of how to effectively utilize unique and engaging content in order to win an election. https://t.co/YX79ydFjHL — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung) November 8, 2024

The more you learn about Steven Cheung the more you love him.

The @nytimes is doing everything they can to prop up @KamalaHarris’s flailing and failing campaign by printing sloppy wet and gushing headlines. pic.twitter.com/D7guOo95Yi — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung) November 4, 2024

Congratulations, Steven!