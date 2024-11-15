Breaking: President-Elect Trump Appoints Campaign Spox Steven Cheung as WH Communications Director

President Donald Trump appointed Steven Cheung on Friday as White House Director of Communications.

Cheung was the Director of Communications of the Trump-Vance 2024 Campaign.

He previously served in the Trump White House as Director of Strategic Response.

Cheung is not afraid of the legacy fake news.

And Steven Cheung is not afraid to lash out at the inanity of the left.

The more you learn about Steven Cheung the more you love him.

Congratulations, Steven!

