BLM Leader Announces He’s Voting for Donald Trump — Warns That a Kamala Harris Victory ‘Would Be a Disaster for This Country’

Mark Fisher, co-founder of a Rhode Island chapter of Black Lives Matter, announces his support for Donald Trump, warning that a Kamala Harris presidency could spell disaster for the nation.

Fisher was a lifelong Democrat but became disgruntled and ditched the party.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Fisher had been a staunch supporter of the J6 prisoners persecuted by the Biden regime. He even helped lead a national prayer outside the E. Barret Prettyman courthouse in DC last year to protest the sentencing of Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean.

Last year, he decided the best way to send a message was to support Trump, the man responsible for creating the most prosperity for minority voters in American history.

In an interview published Monday by the New York Post, Fisher reiterated his support for Trump.

“I definitely will not be supporting Kamala Harris,” Fisher said. “If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country.”

According to Fisher, his choice to abandon the Democrat Party stems from its failure to address the chronic issues affecting minority communities.

“Historically, the Democratic Party has been the party Black people overwhelmingly vote for, but we haven’t gotten anything in return. To me, that’s the definition of insanity.”

Reflecting on his own history of voting Democrat, including casting a vote for Biden in 2020, Fisher expressed regret and a sense of betrayal.

“I’ve been a lifelong Democrat. I voted for Biden in 2020, which I do regret now. I come from a family of Democrats. I just felt like, after 60 years, our neighborhoods still shouldn’t look like a bomb was dropped in them.”

“The education system and school systems should not still be horribly failing. Crime and poverty should not be so absolutely abysmal as well. For so long, we’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democratic Party for no reason. They have given us no reason to have such loyalty and to maintain such loyalty to them.”

For Fisher, Trump’s record speaks louder than the promises he sees from the left.

“Many people were doing a lot better under Donald Trump. He implemented opportunity zones for the Black community, which were tax incentive-based and encouraged investments in Black neighborhoods, exactly what we needed to revitalize our dying economy. Whoever feels like they’re not being heard and is interested in conservative policies and conservative politics can look at Donald Trump.”

WATCH: