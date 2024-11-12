Australian Ambassador to the US, Deranged Liberal Kevin Rudd Pressured To Resign Over Insulting Anti-Trump Comments

The times they are a-changing.

It was once a favorite pastime for liberal globetrotters to insult and offend first-term President Donald Trump to amuse the Globalist intelligentsia and score points with the money people.

Now things have changed oh so much, after the landslide victory that saw a Donald J. Trump reborn from the ashes secure the white house, the senate and the house.

So the big-mouthed creeps are frantically trying to undo their self-inflicted damage to survive in the new world.

Take Australia’s US Ambassador Kevin Rudd, for example.

He is now facing growing calls to resign, after years of his disparaging comments against Trump resurfaced.

In America, he is unwelcome, now. And in Australia, there are widespread concerns over his capacity to work with the incoming leader.

Rudd, a former Australian prime minister, openly tried to ridicule Trump during speeches, branding him a ‘political liability’ and ‘not a leading intellectual force’.

Now, in a futile attempt to keep his job, he says Australia ‘looks forward to working closely’ with him.

New York Post reported:

“Rudd called Trump ‘the most destructive president in history’ and ‘a traitor to the West’ in past tweets, as well as ‘a village idiot’ and ‘incompetent’ in a 2021 video interview uncovered by Sky News.

‘The most destructive president in history. He drags America and democracy through the mud. He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division’, Rudd wrote on X in June 2020. ‘He abuses Christianity, church and the Bible to justify violence’.”

Rudd rushed to delete his tweets insulting Trump when it was clear that the Republican would win in a landslide.

Australian officials, who are all scared of the incoming Trump’s 10% tariff, are afraid that the damage is already done.

“’Loose-lipped Rudd is so arrogant he actually thinks he can walk back every insult ever delivered about Trump and get away with it’, The Nightly editor-in-chief Christopher Dore wrote in a Sunday opinion piece. ‘It is ludicrous to even contemplate keeping Kevin Rudd in Washington as our ambassador to the US’, Dore argued.”

Conservative commentator Michael Kroger is another to call on ‘ferocious Trump critic’ Rudd to do what’s best for the country and step down, saying that ‘the Prime Minister who should then appoint a more diplomatic ambassador’.

Former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer had a witty comment putting Rudd in his place:

“’Kevin Rudd may find this hard to believe but he might find that Donald Trump has more on his mind than the future of Kevin Rudd’, said Downer, who also served as Australia’s ambassador to the UK.”

Trump doesn’t expect Rudd to have his job for much longer.

“’He won’t be there long if that’s the case’, Trump said [when informed of Rudd’s comments]. ‘I don’t know much about him – I heard he was a little bit nasty. I hear he’s not the brightest bulb… If he’s at all hostile, he will not be there long’.”

Trump aide Dan Scavino Jr. posts a response to Rudd’s letter with an hour-glass: his time is coming.

