Another Huge Win! Georgia Supreme Court Reverses Lower Court’s Decision, Blocks Democrat-Run Cobb County From Counting 3,000 Absentee Ballots After Election Day

Another huge win in Georgia!
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court’s decision and blocked Democrat-run Cobb County from counting 3,000 absentee ballots after Election Day.
As previously reported, a judge ruled on Friday that Cobb County Georgia voters who received absentee ballots late can accept them until November 8, three days after the election.
At least 1,000 of the absentee ballots sent out late last week in Cobb County went to out-of-state voters.
The Republican National Committee (RNC) appealed the judge’s decision and the Georgia Supreme Court sided with them and blocked Cobb County from counting the ballots after election day.
“Democrat-run Cobb County wanted to accept 3,000 absentee ballots AFTER the Election Day deadline. We took this case to the Georgia Supreme Court,” RNC Chairman Mike Whatley said on Monday.
“We just got word that we WON the case. Election Day is Election Day — not the week after,” Whatley said.
WSBTV reported:
The Georgia Supreme Court ruled late Monday that the extension granted by Cobb County that could impact thousands of mail-in voters has been reversed.
The ruling from the court reversed a lower judge’s ruling that had granted 3,000 voters an extension of the mail-in-ballot deadline after Cobb County election officials admitted they missed the deadline to ship them out. The deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in Georgia is election day — but the lower judge had given those voters an extension for them to be postmarked by election day and received by Nov. 8, the same deadline for overseas ballots.
The Republican National Committee appealed the ruling, saying it was a violation of the election code and that voters still had other ways they could vote, including in person.
The Georgia Supreme Court ordered the Cobb board to “keep separate” the absentee ballots of those voters that are received after the deadline on election day but before Nov. 8 “in a secure, safe, and sealed container separate from other voted ballots.