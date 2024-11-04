Another Huge Win! Georgia Supreme Court Reverses Lower Court’s Decision, Blocks Democrat-Run Cobb County From Counting 3,000 Absentee Ballots After Election Day

Another huge win in Georgia!

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court’s decision and blocked Democrat-run Cobb County from counting 3,000 absentee ballots after Election Day.

As previously reported, a judge ruled on Friday that Cobb County Georgia voters who received absentee ballots late can accept them until November 8, three days after the election.

At least 1,000 of the absentee ballots sent out late last week in Cobb County went to out-of-state voters.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) appealed the judge’s decision and the Georgia Supreme Court sided with them and blocked Cobb County from counting the ballots after election day.

“Democrat-run Cobb County wanted to accept 3,000 absentee ballots AFTER the Election Day deadline. We took this case to the Georgia Supreme Court,” RNC Chairman Mike Whatley said on Monday.

“We just got word that we WON the case. Election Day is Election Day — not the week after,” Whatley said.

WSBTV reported: