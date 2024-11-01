Ally of Trump, Nemesis of EU Globalists and Demonized by the MSM, Hungarian PM Orbán Has To Increase His Personal Protection Detail

Conservative champion Viktor Orbán is in constant conflict against the European Union, an institution that the Hungarian Prime Minister once called a ‘contemporary parody of the Soviet Union’.

Be it about mass migration, war in Ukraine, global warming policies or LGBT propaganda – to name a few issues – there you have Orbán against the Brussels liberal gang headed by Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen.

With the support of the MSM, they have demonized Orbán to a point in which he felt compelled to increase his personal security detail, especially after the assassination attempt against Slovak PM Robert Fico.

The Hungarian leader said today during his visit to Austria that left-wing politicians and the media ‘incite hatred’ that can lead to physical violence.

TASS reported:

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spoken about strengthening personal security measures after the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico.

’Sometimes it is necessary to raise the security level a bit. For instance, following the assassination attempt on Fico in Slovakia, security measures had to be intensified, although they have since been somewhat reduced’, Orban told the Austrian Auf1 website. He added that left-wing politicians and the media ‘incite hatred’ against individuals, and suggested that this can lead to physical violence.”

In the meantime, as the US elections arrive, the EU is frightened by Orbán’s close personal alliance with Donald Trump.

Viktor Orban held a phone call yesterday (31) with Donald Trump to wish him good luck, and the EU liberal apparatus is now scared that he may invite Trump to appear at a E.U. meeting after he wins next week’s U.S. election.

Bloomberg reported:

“Orban, who posted on X that he’d spoken to the Republican presidential candidate to wish him the best of luck ahead of the Nov. 5 vote, could ask him to join E.U. leaders via a video link or share a recorded message when they meet in Budapest next week, according to several E.U. diplomats.”

That is sure to annoy the Globalist E.U. leaders.

Budapest will host an ‘informal E.U. summit’ on Nov. 8, after a larger meeting of the European Political Community the previous day (7).

EU leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election over dinner on Nov. 7.

“Some of the diplomats said rumors of a potential invite had been circulating in Brussels for a while, a reflection of the unease in several capitals toward Hungary for leaving them in the dark before. Orban, who holds the rotating presidency of the E.U., was criticized by other members of the 27-nation bloc for traveling to Georgia shortly after last week’s divisive elections.

Similarly, his visits earlier this year to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump angered other leaders, who sought to underscore that he wasn’t representing the bloc in talks over issues including the war in Ukraine.”

Read more: