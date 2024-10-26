Hungary’s Orbán Says That Poland’s Government and PM Tusk Were ‘Installed’ by the European Union To Topple the Previous Populist Leadership – And Now Budapest Is the New Target

Conservative hero Viktor Orbán once called the EU ‘a contemporary parody of the Soviet Union’. And he means it.

The Hungarian Prime Minister has been in a collision course with the European bureaucracy and the powerful Commissioners pushing for all kinds of failed – sometimes deranged – Globalist policies.

He has openly stated on what he sees as ‘EU Blackmail’: ‘There is not enough money in the world to force us to accept mass migration and to put our children in the hands of LGBTQ activists’ – and don’t you get him started about the western powers inching for war in Ukraine and the need for peace.

So, now Hungary has entered Brussels’ sights, and the European liberal network is working overtime to push Orbán to the side and install an EU-friendly elite that will say yes to every Globalist nonsense proposed.

That is what the EU has already done to another group of ‘dissidents’ – Poland’s previous government under the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Associated Press reported:

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán suggested on Friday that Poland’s government and its prime minister, Donald Tusk, were installed by the European Union as part of a plot to remove the country’s previous right-wing populist leadership.”

These bombshell comments come after Orbán told supporters that Brussels’ means to overthrow his government and install a ‘puppet regime’ in Hungary.

Today, Orbán took to the radio to attack the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the leader of European People’s Party Manfred Weber.

Orbán repeated that they are seeking to replace his government as they had in Poland in 2023.

The coalition led by Tusk that defeated the governing Law and Justice party in the national elections were accused of being pawns to the Germans.

“’It’s not even a secret conspiracy against Hungary, it is an openly represented, announced plan’, Orbán said of the alleged plot against him, for which he has not provided evidence. ‘The same thing happened in Poland. The Poles also went their own way, they also took an independent Polish policy on migration, gender and the economy’.

Von der Leyen and Weber, he continued, ‘did their best and openly announced that the conservative Polish government should go and be replaced with a new one. This is how our friend Tusk became prime minister in Poland. The same scenario is now happening in the case of Hungary’.”

Poland’s Foreign Ministry answered that the Donald Tusk Government ‘was not installed but elected, and is the expression of the will of the Polish voters’.

EU withholds money from Orbán because of issues with the ‘rule-of-law and democracy standards’, that, in straight English, means Hiungary lacks ‘total obedience to Globalist policies, as demented as they may be’.

In a similar fashion, Poland’s previous nationalist and conservative government also kept in a perpetual dispute with the EU over ‘democratic deficiencies’.

“In response, Orbán has taken an increasingly combative approach to the bloc, which Hungary joined in 2004, and rallied euro-skeptic parties across the EU to create a far-right political force in the bloc’s legislature [Patriots for Europe group]. He has also moved Hungary closer to autocracies like Russia and China, seeking foreign investment and loans from Moscow and Beijing as EU funds dried up over his conduct.”

Tusk’s has strived to align with Globalist mandates in a wide variety of fields, but has kept some conservative policies such as a ‘tough’ stance on illegal immigration.

Hungary will hold elections in early 2026, and the Globalists are already in motion.

“’They’re going to be working on this. They need a puppet government. Let’s speak plainly, every empire is like that. The Soviets were like that, weren’t they?’ he said of the EU.”

