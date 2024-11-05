Alabama Rep. Moore Drives Garbage Truck to Polling Location to ‘Remind People What Washington, D.C. Really Thinks of Everyday America’ (VIDEO)

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore arrived at his polling precinct driving a garbage truck.

Joe Biden called millions of Trump supporters “garbage” late last month.

Moore, who founded a waste removal business, went to vote in Enterprise in the statement truck.

U.S. ⁦@RepBarryMoore⁩ arriving this morning (after his ⁦@fmtalk1065⁩ radio hit) at his polling precinct to vote in a garbage truck… #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/jhkoTCpDdf — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) November 5, 2024

According to a report from Breitbart News, Rep. Moore told Alabama FM Talk 106.5 that the truck is a reminder for people about “what Washington, D.C. really thinks of everyday America.”

“The company that I actually founded is a garbage company,” Moore said.

The representative continued, “And so with the recent comments by President Biden, and I figured, man, why not remind everybody that today is the true day to take out the trash and to show up? The people who really hate us in Washington, D.C. — we need to send a message that you may think we’re garbage, but it’s still ‘we the people.” And so I’m going to pull up in one of our garbage trucks and vote. It’s just a friendly reminder. I thought this is a great opportunity to remind people what Washington, D.C. really thinks of everyday America.”

The Breitbart report noted, “Moore is the incumbent Republican congressman for Alabama’s second congressional district. However, after court-mandated congressional redistricting, Moore is running as the GOP nominee as a heavy favorite in Alabama’s first congressional district.”

President Trump is riding in a garbage truck less than 24 hours after Joe Biden called his supporters ‘garbage.’ This man is a legend! pic.twitter.com/ioQXFqVtcV — Riley Moore (@RileyMooreWV) October 30, 2024

Former President Donald Trump also arrived to a rally in a garbage truck the day after Biden made the comments.