Actress Eva Longoria Reveals She Has Moved Out of ‘Dystopian’ America After Trump’s Election Win

“Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria has revealed she no longer lives in the “dystopian” United States of America after President-elect Donald Trump’s big win on November 5.

Longoria is now splitting her time between Spain and Mexico.

The actress discussed her move and her politics in an interview with Marie Claire magazine, which was published on Wednesday.

Speaking on the border crisis, Longoria said, “The people who were screaming, ‘Build that wall!’ are the same people that are going to Taco Tuesday. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. You don’t get to margarita out and shit on the culture that gave you the taco and gave you the margarita. You have to go, ‘This came from there. There must be good things.’”

Though she complained about the homelessness and taxes in California, she still spoke at the Democratic National Convention and campaigned for Kamala Harris.

“I had my whole adult life here,” she says, gesturing around her. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

“I’m privileged,” she adds later. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Speaking about the election, Longoria said, “The shocking part is not that he won, it’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

Marie Claire reports: