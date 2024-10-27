Young Woman Who Served as Georgia Delegate to 2020 and 2024 DNC Convention Endorses Donald Trump for President After Eye-Opening Rally Experience

22-year-old Audrey McNeal, a former Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegate for both 2020 and 2024, has publicly endorsed Donald Trump for President.

This shift comes after McNeal attended an Atlanta rally where she witnessed what she describes as “a true movement of freedom and constitutional values.” Her decision was solidified after what she saw as the Democratic Party’s increasing departure from core American freedoms.

McNeal shared her endorsement in a viral video, capturing the moment she switched political allegiance after years as a dedicated Democrat.

“In 2020, I was elected at 18 to become one of the youngest delegates to the Democratic National Convention on behalf of my district. And in 2024, I was elected again to return to the DNC as a delegate,” she said.

“But this year, I’m casting my ballot for Donald Trump. You see, after I was elected in March, which was before Joe Biden’s debate, I wanted to go to the DNC because I wanted answers on free speech issues, the border, and the economy. However, after reflecting on my time at the DNC, I realized that it was no longer the party of free speech and Civil Liberties that it used to be.”

Citing a famous line by founding father Patrick Henry, McNeal added, “The liberties of a people never were nor ever will be secure when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.”

She expressed her dismay at what she described as “concealed transactions” within the DNC leadership.

She pointed to decisions made without transparency and accountability, particularly regarding the controversial rise of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee.

“And for the rulers of the Democratic Party elite to install Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee via stripping the vote of 14 million Americans, including their own delegates such as myself, well, that was a decision in a transaction that was concealed. And now I’m happy to say that I’m officially joining the Republican Party as a constitutional conservative.”

In August, a former Obama intern and lifelong Democrat who attended the DNC and voted for Joe Biden in 2020 took to social media to blast the Democrat Party in a scathing video: the party is out of touch, elitist, and disconnected from the real struggles of everyday Americans.

Evan, who has dedicated much of her career to working in ‘progressive politics,’ signed up to volunteer at this year’s DNC, expecting to find renewed faith in the Democrat Party. Instead, she found herself more disillusioned than ever before.

“But at the DNC this week, I felt like I was in a building with the most elite and out-of-touch people in the entire world. It very much felt like, “Let’s just have a huge party and forget all of our problems because the vibes are good.”

When I was there, I didn’t feel any connection to real America or the place that I come from, which is the Midwest—Kansas City, Kansas, and Missouri. I didn’t feel any connection to the people that I know right now who are struggling to buy their groceries or pay their rent. The people who want to know what both candidates are going to do to materially affect change in their lives.”

