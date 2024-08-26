WATCH: Former Obama Intern and Democrat Campaign Worker Speaks Out After Attending the DNC as Volunteer

A former Obama intern and lifelong Democrat who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 has taken to social media to blast the Democrat Party in a scathing video that exposes what conservatives have long suspected: the party is out of touch, elitist, and disconnected from the real struggles of everyday Americans.

The woman, who identifies herself as Evan, posted the video on X, where she shared her disillusionment with the Democrat Party after attending the Democratic National Convention (DNC) as a volunteer.

According to her, she left the convention early because “it sickened me.”

Evan, who has dedicated much of her career to working in ‘progressive politics,’ signed up to volunteer at this year’s DNC, expecting to find renewed faith in the Democrat Party. Instead, she found herself more disillusioned than ever before.

“Okay, I’m going to get real in this, and it’s probably going to piss some people off,” Evan begins, setting the tone for her no-holds-barred exposé.

She added:

“I just got back from the DNC, where I signed up to volunteer. When I initially signed up to volunteer, Joe Biden was still the nominee; it wasn’t yet Kamala Harris. I’ve worked in progressive politics for a long time. I have worked for many different Democratic candidates—Senate candidates, House candidates, and even some Democratic organizations. As the years have gone by, I found myself getting more and more disillusioned with the Democratic Party, although until now, I’ve never said that out loud or anywhere public. I just want to say that by saying this, I’m not necessarily saying that the other party is better. I’m just giving you my experience working with the Democrats.”

Evan reveals the unvarnished reality of campaign fundraising, where candidates devote countless hours courting wealthy donors instead of engaging with everyday voters. This systemic flaw, according to Evan, undermines the very democracy that the party claims to champion.

“Throughout my career, I’ve mostly done campaign fundraising, so I’ve seen the way that it works behind the scenes. I know that candidates spend 8, 9, 10 hours a day just calling donors and begging rich people for money. It’s pretty much the only people that they talk to. Of course, sometimes they have to talk to voters, but the majority of their time is spent calling and begging rich people to give them money for their campaigns. What this inevitably means is that we don’t actually live in a democracy; it’s just rich people calling the shots and having the access to talk to the politicians. They’re the ones that basically get their ear all day. They’re the ones that can help shape and prioritize what the politician actually focuses on. Even the politicians that detest this, that want to get big money out of politics, still have to play this game. They still have to make these calls. They still spend the same amount of time just calling rich people and begging them for money. Unfortunately, once they get into office—if they get into office—they soon realize that the money machine is so great and the seduction of power is so immense that they no longer adhere to these values. When I first got into politics, I thought that Democrats were the party of the people.

The convention atmosphere struck Evan as elitist and disconnected from the struggles of average Americans. The speeches, filled with vague promises rather than concrete plans for economic relief, left her feeling angry and betrayed.

“But at the DNC this week, I felt like I was in a building with the most elite and out-of-touch people in the entire world. It very much felt like, “Let’s just have a huge party and forget all of our problems because the vibes are good.” When I was there, I didn’t feel any connection to real America or the place that I come from, which is the Midwest—Kansas City, Kansas, and Missouri. I didn’t feel any connection to the people that I know right now who are struggling to buy their groceries or pay their rent. The people who want to know what both candidates are going to do to materially affect change in their lives.”

Evan’s disillusionment reached a breaking point during Kamala Harris’s speech, which she found devoid of substance.

“When I was there listening to the speeches, I felt myself getting mad because I didn’t hear anything about the economy—definitely not in Kamala’s speech, and not very much in the others as well. Instead, I heard generic platitudes, things like “joy,” “respect,” and “integrity.” What does that even mean? “Let’s make the military the most lethal in the world.” I thought I was part of the anti-war party. I thought I was part of the party that fought for the underdog, that championed working people. When and how did we just become the party of academia, anemia, and affluence? Because that’s what we are right now. Trending: Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo Erupt in On-Air Shouting Match After O’Reilly Tells The Truth About Kamala Harris How can we ever say that we’re going to fight corporate power or give a voice back to those communities that have been left behind when, above the delegates on the floor, in levels and levels of suites, donors and corporations were literally looking down on the people below from above? That’s what Chris Cuomo said, and he is absolutely right. I went to the DNC this year hoping that I would feel reconnected to the Democratic Party, that I would have more of a sense of understanding of Kamala and her candidacy and what she stood for. But instead, I ended up leaving feeling the opposite—more disconnected and alone than ever.”

In a final, gut-wrenching admission, Evan declared, “I don’t think I can support Kamala Harris for president. I don’t even know if I can call myself a Democrat anymore. I don’t know who I’m going to support, but I know it’s not her.”

WATCH: