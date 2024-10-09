X is Back to Brazil After Paying Hefty Fines – 21.5 Million Users Again Connected to the World

The social media platform X is back in Brazil, after 40 days – that felt like an eternity for users – blocked in the South American country.

There are of course those who will cry that Elon Musk ‘gave in’, ‘backed down’ or in some way reneged his fight for free speech, but there is a good argument for the importance of keeping X’s sixth largest market with 21.5 million users.

And for Brazilians who use the platform, the decision is being widely celebrated.

Brazil’s tyrannical Supreme Court finally cleared X to resume service in the country Tuesday after the social media platform complied with court rulings.

CNN reported:

“Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who had been locked in a months-long feud with Musk, gave X the green light to resume operations in Latin America’s largest country effective immediately.”

Justice Moraes said X had met all the necessary requirements and could start operating again in the country.

The platform had been suspended in Brazil since late August for not complying with court orders related to ‘hate speech moderation’ [a.k.a. censorship) and failing to name a legal representative in the country.

“Musk, who had denounced the orders as censorship and called Moraes a ‘dictator’, started to reverse his position in recent weeks, with his social media network blocking accounts flagged by the court, tapping a local representative and paying pending fines.”

Moraes stipulated that Brazil’s telecommunications regulator Anatel should allow X to come back online within 24 hours – which it did.

“Through its Global Affairs account, X said it was proud to return to Brazil, adding that it ‘will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law’ in the countries where it operates.”

X’s suspension was brought about by an individual ruling by Moraes, later unanimously backed by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court and its chief justice.

“Justices flagged at the time, however, that they would be open to reconsidering the suspension if X complied with rulings. The social media company initially said it would not abide by them because they were ‘illegal’.

Brazil is X’s sixth-biggest market globally and as of April had about 21.5 million users, according to data platform Statista. During the suspension, many users migrated to rival platforms such as Bluesky and Threads, owned by Meta.”

X had legal representation in Brazil until mid-August, when it decided to close its offices – because of a threat of imprisonment – due to the orders from Moraes, which it dubbed ‘censorship orders’, failing to name someone to assume legal responsibilities for the firm locally.

