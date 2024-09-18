DEVELOPING: Social Media Platform X Changes Its IP, Circumvents Blockade and Now Brazilian Users Are Having Access Again – Authorities Are Scrambling To React

In a unexpected turn of events, it seems that the social media platform X did not take its blocking by Brazilian authorities lying down, and made changes that led to users in the country having access to it once again.

(With material from agencies and Tupy Report channel on Telegram.)

Earlier today some Brazilian users on the platform reported having access to their accounts, despite the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the platform in the country for non-compliance with its tyrannical judicial rulings.

The Supreme Court was quick to confirm to the press that the social media blockade remains in effect.

The authorities are investigating reports of user access to X.

Initially, it was thought to be just ‘an instability in the blockade of some networks’, the source said.

But it soon became apparent that the X platform would be using methods to circumvent the ban in the country.

The Supreme Court and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) issued statements on the failures in the blockade of the social media platform X in Brazil, repeating that there has been no change in the decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes who suspended the platform on August 30.

Now, it arises that some internet users are saying that X changed the IP addresses of its servers, switching from its own IP (TWITTER-NETWORK, 104.244.40.0/21) to CloudFlare (162.158.0.0/15), using CloudFlare’s reverse proxy.

That is very relevant, because in theory, it would make it difficult blocking the social network permanently, because blocking CloudFlare would mean blocking most Brazilian websites that rely on the service, including banks and government sites.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint) has now confirmed that X is indeed circumventing the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) blocks.

There is, of course, the question of the steep fines for Brazilian users posting on the platform, but if a large enough number of them do so, it’s unclear if the authorities can effectively monitor and sanction them all.

