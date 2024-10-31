WTH?! Joe Biden Bites Baby Dressed as a Chicken at White House Halloween Celebration (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday night hosted local students and military families for a night of trick-or-treating at the White House.

“On Wednesday, October 30th, the President and First Lady are hosting a Halloween event that will welcome local students and military-connected children to the White House for trick-or-treating. A teacher for 40 years, including years spent as a reading specialist, First Lady Jill Biden created this year’s theme, “Hallo-READ!,” with the White House’s festive décor featuring famous literary tales and spooky story time. Dr. Biden’s theme encourages families and children to once again grab a flashlight, pick out their favorite Halloween book, and relish in the spooktacular thrill of reading together,” the White House said in a statement.

“Children will trick-or-treat along the South Lawn of the White House up to the South Portico to receive both candy and books from the President and First Lady, as well as other White House friends and neighbors,” the White House.

Approximately 8,000 guests participated in this year’s Halloween celebration at the White House.

Joe Biden got so excited when he saw a baby in a chicken costume that he bit its leg.

Biden just couldn’t help himself as a mother approached him with her baby. He bent down and bit the baby’s leg.

Biden just bit a baby at the White House pic.twitter.com/i66Lai3lhu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

Imagine the headlines if Trump did this.

Joe Biden bites a baby during a Halloween celebration at the White House tonight pic.twitter.com/pHYlabE0jF — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) October 30, 2024

Why does Joe Biden always bite, molest or sniff children and babies?

Last year Joe Biden went on a sniffing extravaganza and rubbed a young girl’s face before leaving Finland.

Joe Biden nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.

The child was terrified.

This is not normal behavior!

WATCH: