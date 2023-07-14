SHOCK VIDEO: Finnish Child Terrified As Joe Biden Nibbles Her Arm and Sniffs Her Hair!

As TGP reported, on Thursday Joe Biden walked over to a group of people on the tarmac as he prepared to leave Finland en route to the United States.

Joe Biden went on a sniffing extravaganza and rubbed a young girl’s face before leaving Finland.

Biden immediately bent down to sniff the children behind the fencing.

But it was way worse than we thought.

Additional video of Joe Biden’s interaction with the children on the tarmac surfaced and it is shockingly creepy.

Joe Biden nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.

The child was terrified.

This is not normal behavior!

WATCH: