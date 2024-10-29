Biden Incites Violence Against Comedian in Latest Angry Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a $3 billion investment in US ports during remarks at the Port of Baltimore.

The Biden White House absurdly claimed funding from the “Inflation Reduction Act” will support 40,000 jobs, reduce pollution and combat the climate crisis.

“Today, President Biden will travel to the Port of Baltimore to announce a $3 billion investment from his Inflation Reduction Act to improve and electrify port infrastructure, support an estimated 40,000 good-paying and union jobs, reduce pollution, and combat the climate crisis,” The White House said.

“The announcement includes $147 million in awards for the Maryland Port Administration, which will support over 2,000 good-paying and union jobs by enabling the purchase and installation of zero-emission port equipment, charging infrastructure, and power improvements. During the visit, President Biden will highlight how his Investing in America agenda is making an historic impact on communities and workers in Baltimore and across the country,” the White House said in a statement.

During his remarks, Joe Biden took a shot at a comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico during Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

The left went apocalyptic after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” on Sunday evening.

Biden incited violence and threatened him.

“I’d like to take that guy for a swim out there,” Biden said as he announced funding for Puerto Rico.

WATCH: