WOAH! Republicans Take Early Voting Lead in Deep Blue New Jersey

Republicans are leading Democrats in early voting across the state of New Jersey, according to latest data.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, there are positive signs for Republicans and the Trump campaign in various critical swing states.

However, there are also reasons for optimism coming from several traditional Democratic strongholds, including New Jersey, which was last won by a Republican in 1988 when George H. W. Bush by a comfortable 420,000 vote margin.

Yet with under a week until election day, Republicans currently hold the lead in New Jersey by around 4,500 votes.

These figures have led to excitement from conservatives and Trump supporters, who believe it could be an indication of a Trump landslide victory.

Yet while such figures are indeed extremely encouraging, there still remains plenty of reason for caution.

The fact that Republicans are leading does not necessarily mean that they all have voted for Donald Trump. On the flip side, not all registered Democrats will have voted for Kamala Harris.

Then there are the some 95,000 independents who have cast a vote, the majority of whom may have broken for Kamala Harris.

Finally there is also the inevitable risk of a repeat of the widespread election fraud that tainted the 2020 presidential election.

Make no mistake – Kamala Harris remains the strong favorite to win the state of New Jersey, with a polling lead of around 12 points.

Yet if Trump can close that gap significantly and make the state competitive, that bodes extremely well for his chances of winning other states that will give him an electoral college victory.

Thanks for sharing!
