WHOA! Joe Biden Goes on Baby Biting Spree at White House Halloween Party – Bites at Least THREE BABIES in One Night

Joe Biden bit at least three babies on Wednesday night during the White House Halloween celebration.

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday night hosted local students and military families for a night of trick-or-treating at the White House.

Dr. Jill showed up to the Halloween party in a giant panda costume.

Biden couldn’t help himself and went on a baby biting spree!

Joe Biden got so excited when he saw a baby in a chicken costume that he bit its leg.

Biden just bit a baby at the White House pic.twitter.com/i66Lai3lhu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

Close up photo of Biden biting the baby:

Joe Biden bites a baby during a Halloween celebration at the White House tonight pic.twitter.com/pHYlabE0jF — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) October 30, 2024

Joe Biden also put a baby’s entire foot in his mouth after biting another infant during the White House trick-or-treating event on Wednesday.

Biden put the baby’s foot in his mouth three times.

This is not normal.

Joe Biden has bitten yet ANOTHER BABY’S FOOT tonight Who is letting this happen and why??! https://t.co/hBs18F7pBB pic.twitter.com/SgzWFZhqJa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024

Biden also bit a third baby in a ghost onesie according to a Getty Image from the Halloween party posted on X.