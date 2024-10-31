WHOA! Joe Biden Goes on Baby Biting Spree at White House Halloween Party – Bites at Least THREE BABIES in One Night

Joe Biden bites babies at White House Halloween celebration

Joe Biden bit at least three babies on Wednesday night during the White House Halloween celebration.

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday night hosted local students and military families for a night of trick-or-treating at the White House.

Dr. Jill showed up to the Halloween party in a giant panda costume.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden in panda costume at White House Halloween celebration

Biden couldn’t help himself and went on a baby biting spree!

Joe Biden got so excited when he saw a baby in a chicken costume that he bit its leg.

Close up photo of Biden biting the baby:

Joe Biden also put a baby’s entire foot in his mouth after biting another infant during the White House trick-or-treating event on Wednesday.

Biden put the baby’s foot in his mouth three times.

This is not normal.

Biden also bit a third baby in a ghost onesie according to a Getty Image from the Halloween party posted on X.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

