SECOND VICTIM: Biden Puts Baby’s Entire Foot IN HIS MOUTH After Biting Another Baby at Halloween Celebration (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden put a baby’s entire foot in his mouth after biting another infant during the White House trick-or-treating event on Wednesday.

Both of the incidents were caught on camera by bystanders.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden also bit an infant on the leg.

Jill Biden selected this year’s décor, which featured famous literary tales and “spooky story time.”

“Dr. Biden’s theme encourages families and children to once again grab a flashlight, pick out their favorite Halloween book, and relish in the spooktacular thrill of reading together,” the White House said in a press release.

“Children will trick-or-treat along the South Lawn of the White House up to the South Portico to receive both candy and books from the President and First Lady, as well as other White House friends and neighbors,” the White House continued.

Approximately 8,000 guests participated in this year’s Halloween celebration. It is currently unclear if there are additional victims.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates if any more babies are assaulted.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

Cassandra MacDonald

 

