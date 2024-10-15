WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Election Comes Down to “Whether We Can Get an Honest Open Count” (VIDEO)

Bill Clinton in Georgia

Former President Bill Clinton hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris with just three weeks until Election Day.

Clinton delivered remarks to a small crowd of supporters in Columbus, Georgia on Monday.

WATCH:

At one point Bill Clinton slipped and said the quiet part out loud on Kamala Harris’s illegal alien invasion.

Bill Clinton admitted the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is very much real during his campaign speech.

“Most Americans recognize … we got the lowest birthrate we’ve had in well over a hundred years, we’re not a replacement level, which means we’ve gotta have somebody come here if we want to keep growing the economy,” Bill Clinton said.

After Clinton finished his remarks, ABC News reporter Gave Gutierrez asked the former president what the election will come down to.

Bill Clinton said, “Who wants it bad enough and whether we can get an honest, open count.”

WATCH:

Isn’t this a “threat to democracy”?

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

