WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Election Comes Down to “Whether We Can Get an Honest Open Count” (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris with just three weeks until Election Day.

Clinton delivered remarks to a small crowd of supporters in Columbus, Georgia on Monday.

WATCH:

The welcome for Bill Clinton in Columbus, Ga. #gapol pic.twitter.com/okE2tHe9wE — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 14, 2024

At one point Bill Clinton slipped and said the quiet part out loud on Kamala Harris’s illegal alien invasion.

Bill Clinton admitted the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is very much real during his campaign speech.

“Most Americans recognize … we got the lowest birthrate we’ve had in well over a hundred years, we’re not a replacement level, which means we’ve gotta have somebody come here if we want to keep growing the economy,” Bill Clinton said.

After Clinton finished his remarks, ABC News reporter Gave Gutierrez asked the former president what the election will come down to.

Bill Clinton said, “Who wants it bad enough and whether we can get an honest, open count.”

WATCH:

.@gabegutierrez asks former President Bill Clinton what the election will come down to. Clinton: "Who wants it bad enough and whether we can get an honest, open count." pic.twitter.com/dcTLAEPyWS — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 14, 2024

Isn’t this a “threat to democracy”?