THERE IT IS: Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Kamala’s Illegal Alien Invasion (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris with just three weeks until Election Day.

Clinton delivered remarks to a small crowd of supporters in Columbus, Georgia on Monday.

The welcome for Bill Clinton in Columbus, Ga. #gapol pic.twitter.com/okE2tHe9wE — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 14, 2024

At one point Bill Clinton slipped and said the quiet part out loud on Kamala Harris’s illegal alien invasion.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have poured over the border since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were installed in January 2021.

The Democrat party is importing millions of illegal aliens and registering them to vote.

Of course, the plan is to give the millions of illegal aliens amnesty which would give the Democrat party an enormous voting bloc and permanently cement their power.

For years conservatives have been attacked for arguing there is a ‘Great Replacement Theory’ as whites are replaced by legal and illegal immigrants from third-world countries.

The left argues that the “Great Replacement conspiracy theory is a white supremacist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant concept that posits white people are being replaced by immigrants, Muslims, and other people of color in their so-called “home” countries.”

However, Bill Clinton admitted the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is very much real during his campaign speech.

“Most Americans recognize … we got the lowest birthrate we’ve had in well over a hundred years, we’re not a replacement level, which means we’ve gotta have somebody come here if we want to keep growing the economy,” Bill Clinton said.

There it is.

WATCH: