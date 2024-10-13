What’s Wrong, Doc? – Self-Described ‘Hunter’ Tim Walz Looks Like Elmer Fudd While Trying to Load His Gun and Gets Destroyed on Social Media (VIDEO)

Tampon Tim Walz’s little hunting photo-op has gotten worse. He is getting absolutely destroyed for the way he was caught handling his gun and is being compared to one infamous cartoon character.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, MSNBC aired footage this morning of Walz allegedly going pheasant ‘hunting’ with his daughter and a group of influencers in Minnesota in what was a clear photo-op to appeal to rural Americans.

While the anchors gushed over the blatant pandering, a few problems became apparent. He was shown without a gun and a vest, two things that are important when going hunting.

MSNBC implies that Tim Walz going pheasant hunting is nothing more than a desperate attempt to make up ground with male voters. Sorry Tim, men aren’t voting for a gun grabber. pic.twitter.com/Asvq38ObkM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

While some social media users alleged that this meant Walz completely forgot his weapon, footage later emerged showing him with a hunting rifle. But he would have been better off leaving it at home because he made an even bigger embarrassment of himself.

As the video below shows, the supposed proud ‘hunter’ has no clue how to properly handle or load a gun. This likely means the pathological liar was also lying about his supposed hunting prowess.

WATCH:

Tim Walz brought his own gun, a beretta, to hunt for pheasants, he tells me. “ I bought it when I was we shooting a lot of trap,” the Minnesota governor said. pic.twitter.com/K1zGkWYEPY — Shawna Mizelle (@shawnamizelle) October 12, 2024

Upon seeing this, social media users erupted in mockery and laughter, with many comparing Walz to dim-witted Looney Tunes character Elmer Fudd, one of Bugs Bunny’s lead adversaries.

Goofy Tim Walz doesn’t even know how to load his own gun properly What a DISASTER of a photo op https://t.co/SywlR5Kde3 — Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) October 12, 2024

He bought it because it has extra padding so it doesn’t hurt his shoulder as much. — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 12, 2024

Jesus, he looks more comfortable with his wife — Harry Bergeron (@Tysenberg) October 12, 2024

Tim Walz: is this how tampons work? — Memes & Things (@MemesAndThings_) October 12, 2024

Tampons Timmy trying to show that he’s a gun guy doesn’t go too well. Why even post this buffoonery? He has absolutely zero clue how to work a shotgun. And to top it off He’s dressed like Elmer Fudd This is an accident waiting to happen. #TimWalz #TamponTimmy #fuddtim pic.twitter.com/UssKquk2Tq — The Tank (@TheTankGuns) October 12, 2024

Why did they dress that man like Elmer Fudd? Kill the wabbit

Kill the wabbit Wabbit season

Duck season I’m having too much fun today. https://t.co/GCB6HTfnOn pic.twitter.com/sB89qi6qgG — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 12, 2024

What an absolute goofball. He clearly doesn’t know what the fuck he’s doing. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near him when he’s holding that. You might get Dick Cheney’d standing around there! — MrSimmonsSr (@MrSimmonsSr) October 12, 2024