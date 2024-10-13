What’s Wrong, Doc? – Self-Described ‘Hunter’ Tim Walz Looks Like Elmer Fudd While Trying to Load His Gun and Gets Destroyed on Social Media (VIDEO)

Tim Walz fumbles around trying to load his gun during a hunting photo-op in Minnesota. (Credit: @shawnamizelle

Tampon Tim Walz’s little hunting photo-op has gotten worse. He is getting absolutely destroyed for the way he was caught handling his gun and is being compared to one infamous cartoon character.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, MSNBC aired footage this morning of Walz allegedly going pheasant ‘hunting’ with his daughter and a group of influencers in Minnesota in what was a clear photo-op to appeal to rural Americans.

While the anchors gushed over the blatant pandering, a few problems became apparent. He was shown without a gun and a vest, two things that are important when going hunting.

While some social media users alleged that this meant Walz completely forgot his weapon, footage later emerged showing him with a hunting rifle. But he would have been better off leaving it at home because he made an even bigger embarrassment of himself.

As the video below shows, the supposed proud ‘hunter’ has no clue how to properly handle or load a gun. This likely means the pathological liar was also lying about his supposed hunting prowess.

WATCH:

Upon seeing this, social media users erupted in mockery and laughter, with many comparing Walz to dim-witted Looney Tunes character Elmer Fudd, one of Bugs Bunny’s lead adversaries.

