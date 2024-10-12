HAHA: Tampon Tim Walz Poses for a Hunting Photo-Op and It Blows Up in His Face When a Few Problems Become Obvious (VIDEO)

by
Tim Walz goes ‘hunting’ in Minnesota in pathetic attempt to appeal to rural voters (Credit MSNBC screenshot)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has made a mockery of himself and the Kamala Harris presidential campaign with his pathological lying and disastrous performance in the VP debate against Vance. Now, he is getting destroyed for his latest antic: an obvious hunting photo-op that fooled almost no intelligent American.

As TGP readers know, the Kamala Harris campaign is searching for ways to stop the bleeding with male voters annoyed by her radical left-wing positions and antics. For months, their default position has been to lean on Tampon Tim Walz and emphasize his supposed masculinity.

But this move has yet to pay off for them. In fact, this strategy is so laughable that even liberal talk host and Harris supporter Bill Maher is mocking their efforts.

Naturally, the ‘brilliant’ minds running the Harris campaign have decided the only cure is more Walz. MSNBC aired footage this morning of Walz allegedly going pheasant ‘hunting’ with his daughter and a group of influencers in what was a clear photo-op to appeal to rural Americans.

While the anchors gushed over the blatant pandering, a few problems became apparent. Notice how no one is carrying a gun, and Walz has no vest on, two things generally needed when hunting for game.

Moreover, he chose to do the photo-op while hurricane victims suffer, thanks to the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect.

LOOK:

Social media users absolutely roasted Walz after seeing the footage, with some comparing him to John Kerry’s infamous hunting photo-op in Iowa two decades ago and joking about him teaming up with Dick Cheney. They also made a note of the absence of guns and vests.

While footage did eventually emerge of Walz using a gun, it did him no favors. Look at him struggling to load his weapon as he supposedly prepares to shoot.

As one user pointed out, the end result of the hunt should be holding a dead pheasant following a good shot. It’s safe to say Walz did not achieve his aims.

One can only hope that Harris and Walz continue to embarrass themselves, as each stunt and statement they utter is a goldmine for the Trump campaign.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.