HAHA: Tampon Tim Walz Poses for a Hunting Photo-Op and It Blows Up in His Face When a Few Problems Become Obvious (VIDEO)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has made a mockery of himself and the Kamala Harris presidential campaign with his pathological lying and disastrous performance in the VP debate against Vance. Now, he is getting destroyed for his latest antic: an obvious hunting photo-op that fooled almost no intelligent American.

As TGP readers know, the Kamala Harris campaign is searching for ways to stop the bleeding with male voters annoyed by her radical left-wing positions and antics. For months, their default position has been to lean on Tampon Tim Walz and emphasize his supposed masculinity.

But this move has yet to pay off for them. In fact, this strategy is so laughable that even liberal talk host and Harris supporter Bill Maher is mocking their efforts.

Naturally, the ‘brilliant’ minds running the Harris campaign have decided the only cure is more Walz. MSNBC aired footage this morning of Walz allegedly going pheasant ‘hunting’ with his daughter and a group of influencers in what was a clear photo-op to appeal to rural Americans.

While the anchors gushed over the blatant pandering, a few problems became apparent. Notice how no one is carrying a gun, and Walz has no vest on, two things generally needed when hunting for game.

Moreover, he chose to do the photo-op while hurricane victims suffer, thanks to the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect.

LOOK:

MSNBC implies that Tim Walz going pheasant hunting is nothing more than a desperate attempt to make up ground with male voters. Sorry Tim, men aren’t voting for a gun grabber. pic.twitter.com/Asvq38ObkM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Social media users absolutely roasted Walz after seeing the footage, with some comparing him to John Kerry’s infamous hunting photo-op in Iowa two decades ago and joking about him teaming up with Dick Cheney. They also made a note of the absence of guns and vests.

Maybe Kamala can use her Glock — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 12, 2024

Is he going with Cheney — Matt Schmitt (@realmattschmitt) October 12, 2024

Uh, if he’s pheasant hunting, where are the shotguns? Total photo op staged by Harris-Walz and @pheasants4ever not fooling anybody. pic.twitter.com/6K7LCT1Glm — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 12, 2024

Where’s his vest? — Gianni POV (@giannipov) October 12, 2024

Lol Tim Walz brought cameras and campaign staff pheasant hunting with him in a pathetic attempt to pander to male voters. It’s not going to work. pic.twitter.com/mrbRTR0UWC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 12, 2024

In an effort to seem more masculine, Walz did a photo op to make it look like he was hunting……without a gun I bet it never crossed his mind to help Helene or Milton victims instead. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 12, 2024

While footage did eventually emerge of Walz using a gun, it did him no favors. Look at him struggling to load his weapon as he supposedly prepares to shoot.

Tim Walz brought his own gun, a beretta, to hunt for pheasants, he tells me. “ I bought it when I was we shooting a lot of trap,” the Minnesota governor said. pic.twitter.com/K1zGkWYEPY — Shawna Mizelle (@shawnamizelle) October 12, 2024

As one user pointed out, the end result of the hunt should be holding a dead pheasant following a good shot. It’s safe to say Walz did not achieve his aims.

This is what the end product should look like, dork @Tim_Walz. Please make sure Dick Cheney only aims at birds this time. https://t.co/dvbSt4rwAU pic.twitter.com/srEoaX0BJf — ALX (@alx) October 12, 2024

One can only hope that Harris and Walz continue to embarrass themselves, as each stunt and statement they utter is a goldmine for the Trump campaign.