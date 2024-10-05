Kash Patel: Weaponized Neglect – How Kamala Harris’ National Security Failures Empowered Iran’s Terror Machine

By Kash Patel, Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump

Shocking new revelations about Iranian assassination plots targeting current and former U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, have laid bare the dangerous politicization and neglect festering within our national security apparatus. The intentional weaponization of intelligence by Harris not only prevented the U.S. from stopping the invasion of Israel a year ago, but it has also failed to halt this week’s missile bombardment by Iran’s war machine. It’s clearer than ever that their aggression knows no bounds, and the failure to act decisively against these threats only emboldens their deadly ambitions. Despite the undeniable and imminent danger these threats pose, the Harris administration and key intelligence agencies have willfully neglected to address or prevent them, recklessly endangering lives for the sake of political gain.

The national intelligence collection priorities are set by every president. Those skilled in the tradecraft necessary to infiltrate and sweep up intelligence against our adversaries are deployed based on these metrics. President Trump kept it simple: our adversaries including

terrorists, narco-traffickers, the Chinese Communist Party, were at the top of the pyramid. Harris and Biden have reversed these priorities, publicly declaring the existential threats of our time to be climate change, DEI, and stopping ‘white rage.’ The result: new world wars exploding, hostages being taken, and innocent civilians being killed.

U.S. intelligence agencies have long been aware of Iranian plots to assassinate President Trump on American soil, with Secretary Blinken even admitting that these threats have been “intensely tracked for a long time.” Yet, despite this prolonged awareness, two assassination attempts on President Trump have already unfolded, his campaign has been successfully hacked by Iran, and one would-be assassin has brazenly called for Iran’s leaders to order his murder. This isn’t just a lapse in security—it’s a staggering failure of leadership, leaving President Trump a clear target while the administration continues to turn a blind eye.

The Biden-Harris administration and key intelligence agencies have willfully ignored the clear and present danger posed by Iranian assassination plots, allowing political motives to override national security. These agencies have not just failed—they’ve deliberately chosen not to act, leaving President Trump and other U.S. officials vulnerable. This reckless abandonment of duty has placed American lives in the crosshairs, all for the sake of political expediency. It’s a betrayal of the very principles that should guide our intelligence community and a dangerous gamble with the safety of our nation’s leaders.

What is particularly troubling is the intentional failure of the FBI, the intelligence community, and the State Department to proactively safeguard President Trump’s life. This is not just an oversight; it is a deliberate decision to prioritize political objectives over the safety of a former president. Don’t believe me? How is it that Director Wray testified under oath that it was not a bullet that struck President Trump in the head? America’s top cop isn’t that ignorant, he’s just that politically corrupt.

The directors of the Secret Service are no different. For two years, they’ve blatantly ignored or dismissed repeated requests to bolster President Trump’s security, allowing political bias to compromise their duty. This is a glaring example of our intelligence system being weaponized against those it’s meant to protect. To make matters worse, these agency heads didn’t just fail in their responsibilities—they actively lied to Congress about these requests, further entrenching this corrupt, politically-driven agenda. This is not just negligence; it’s a deliberate betrayal of their oath to safeguard American lives.

Iran possesses a range of capabilities that make these assassination threats even more concerning. Their covert action programs are sophisticated, and their cyber capabilities are among the most advanced in the world. These actors have exploited America’s porous southern border to infiltrate the country and establish sleeper cells capable of carrying out attacks on U.S. soil. The potential for these operatives to be activated at any moment is not just a possibility-–it is a reality that we must face.

Despite these dangers, the Biden-Harris administration has failed to take decisive action to neutralize the threat. Instead, they have emboldened Iran through policies that funnel billions of dollars to the regime, enabling it to fund terror proxies across the Middle East and beyond. The administration’s desire to restore the flawed Iran nuclear deal is their HOV lane to a nuclear bomb. Worst of all, they refuse to even call out terrorist organizations like Hamas for what they are—terrorists.

The intelligence community has the tools and the talent to stop these plots before they materialize. Under President Trump, we shattered Iran’s nuclear ambitions and dismantled their terrorist war machine. Now, we must hold accountable those who have deliberately jeopardized the safety of President Trump and the American people. But before there can be any internal accountability, there must be a reckoning—and that reckoning starts on November 5th.