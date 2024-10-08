‘WE ARE THE ALIENS’: SpaceX Owner Elon Musk Says UFOs Are Secret Weapons Programs, Adds He Never Saw Evidence of Extraterrestrial Life in His Work

Back in July 2022, I took the time to read the CIA UFO doc dump, curious about what I could find there. Since the Agency was not the primary government division in charge of that, I knew that the most important revelations would not be included there, but it was worth the time investment.

The result was CIA UFO Docs: Identifying Those Flying Objects, an article in my Substack where I came to the inescapable conclusion that according to the material that I had access to, UFOs were earthly craft of a secret kind, sometimes – like the U2 and the Stealth planes – technology that we would eventually get acquainted to.

Boy, did I get beat up by the people who believe in aliens and the people who think they are just atmospheric phenomena or illusions.

Now, a more qualified voice is coming forward with the exact same take. Tech Billionaire Elon Musk is endorsing the theory that UFOs are a ‘new weapons program’ [i.e. secret] ‘hidden within the US government’s vast black budget’ – I would only add that they sometimes belong to other nations as well.

Musk told Tucker Carlson that he believes ‘we are the aliens’ because ‘he has never seen extraterrestrial life’ in his time running SpaceX.

Daily Mail reported:

“‘Unidentified flying objects’ are one thing,’ the tech mogul said in the interview, ‘but there’s always a bunch of classified programs that are underway: new aircraft, new missiles and things’.”

Musk’s statements echo the Pentagon — which reported that UFO sightings from the 1950s and 60s were tests of advanced US spy planes and space technology.

He also promised to be ‘the first person’ to expose extraterrestrial life.

He said that he will post whatever he uncovers on X at the very moment he finds it.

“‘I would guarantee that the split-second I see any evidence of aliens, I will immediately post that on the X platform,’ Musk told Carlson on the pundit’s new show, which is hosted on the social media site X. ‘It will probably be our number one post of all time,’ the billionaire added.”

The UFOs seen in the skies now are classified military vehicles, he says.

“‘Where are the aliens? Why don’t I see them,’ Musk said to Tucker. ‘A lot of people think we see aliens, but I have not seen any evidence’.”

SpaceX has more than 6,000 Starlink satellites in the orbit of planet Earth and ‘not once have we had to maneuver around an alien spacecraft.’

It has been long maintained that UFOs could be classified US military planes or other next-generation craft – like the ‘Silent Ventus’ drone.

