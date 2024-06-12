ARE THEY HERE? Harvard Study Suggests UFOs May Belong to a ‘Stealth Civilization’ Living on Earth

Look up, there it is: a UFO.

Whatever your personal explanation for these objects or phenomena, there is absolutely no denying that people all over the world, from every culture, have observed them over the course of human history – and exponentially more now in our days, when everyone has a camera phone at all times.

UFOs are real: they are unidentified, they are flying, and they are most probably objects.

That is not to say that one of the two more common explanations has to be right – namely that they are either extraterrestrial ships coming from outer space, or else the whole thing is a mixture of hoaxes and optical illusions.

Now, a team of Harvard scientists has joined forces to make sure that all the different viable theories are considered for the UFO mystery.

The three Harvard scientists have a new research paper in which they estimate that there is a one in 10 chance that the true solution to the UFO mystery could be ‘cryptoterrestrial’ — meaning: they would belong to an advanced species hiding on Earth.

They would have been here all along.

“‘While this notion may sound unlikely on first hearing, many observers are persuaded that it is at least conceivable,’ the team wrote in their new study, ‘not least because whole swathes of our planet remain virtually unexplored and uncharted’.

With 80 percent of our oceans unmapped, and still revealing ancient mysteries like Yonaguni Jima, the ‘Japanese Atlantis,’ not to mention unexplored caves and the dark side of the moon, they argue there’s plenty of space for a ‘stealth’ civilization.”

This new research follows the work previously developed by the authors, professor of biological anthropology Dr Michael Masters, psychologist Tim Lomas and Brendan Case, the associate director for research at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science.

“‘If another intelligent species had inhabited Earth (or Mars) long before Homo sapiens, it is possible that we could have no idea,’ the trio notes in their article, which is set to appear in the journal Philosophy and Cosmology this June.”

These days, the Pentagon and others in government refer to UFOs as UAP – ‘unidentified aerial (or anomalous) phenomena’.

“Multiple regions on Earth and near Earth were cited in the new study as worthwhile candidates for investigating the chances of a ‘cryptoterrestrial’ species’ secret base. One region, dubbed the ‘Alaskan Triangle,’ is a remote and sparsely populated area between the cities of Anchorage, Juneau and Utqiagvik that the authors described as ‘a prominent hotspot for UAP [UFOs], as well as other oddities’.”

They point to archeological finds suggesting ancient civilizations predating any known advanced species – civilizations that may still exist in hiding.

“Habitable regions underground also remain to be explored, some with the right conditions to support life. ‘The internal structure of Earth is still mostly a mystery,’ the team wrote.

They speculated that it is entirely possible that hundreds of miles below humanity ‘another hominid species, or even a branch of Homo sapiens, could have adapted to live underground,’ although it would likely scarcely resemble us.”

Other possibilities that the researchers examine are bases deep underwater in ocean trenches or on the dark side of the moon.

These could have been built by either an ancient advanced terrestrial race or our long-term extraterrestrial co-inhabitants.

Whatever our reaction to the scientists’ hypothesis, one thing is clear: we will never learn about this phenomenon unless we are ready to cast out the present bogus historical narrative in some way.

In my Substack, I have one good article about this: CIA UFO Docs: Identifying Those Flying Objects. My conclusion from studying these was that they are secret technology developed by humans – not aliens.

